Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester

whdh.com
Man killed during shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said a man has died after a shooting in Dorchester overnight, following a string of violence over the weekend. Officers responded to a call for a person shot at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 482 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester. Authorities located a man suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival and Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dorchester overnight, following a string of violence over the weekend. Boston EMS said one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting overnight. This marks the third shooting in the city in the past three days, just hours after family and friends held a vigil for a woman shot and killed Sunday morning.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil
BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
nbcboston.com
Woman, 33, Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say
A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. Boston police responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan
At about 4:47 AM, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
whdh.com
Two men arrested and charged with murder in connection with 2021 shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.
Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man. According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
GoLocalProv
8 Suspects Attempted to Rob 2 People Near Brown University, and One Person Shot by BB Gun
Two members of the Brown University community were reportedly victims of an attempted robbery early Sunday morning -- by eight individuals "all wearing hooded apparel." Earlier in the evening, a female member of the Brown community reported being shot at by individuals who drove by and fired a BB gun.
WCVB
Boston police identify man fatally shot in city's Dorchester neighborhood
Boston police have identified a man shot and killed Saturday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he...
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway in Deadly Dorchester Shooting
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
nbcboston.com
2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says
Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday. Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
whdh.com
Canadian man arrested in connection with bomb threats made at Boston Children’s, other Boston sites
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats made against Boston institutions last month, according to Boston Police. Police said that, beginning on Sept. 9, a Boston Children’s Hospital received several online bomb threats. Over the next four days, several...
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
WCVB
Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
