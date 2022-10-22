ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Power Rankings following Week 8

With another weekend of action in the books, the college football season now turns to Week 9!. Now squarely in the closing days of October, the stretch run of another B1G race is approaching in November. And that means the contenders in the conference are squarely established. In the B1G...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

The Monday Morning Kickoff

It's time to begin another action-packed week of Rutgers football and basketball. There are plenty of positives after a successful weekend for Rutgers football on its home turf. Meanwhile, the start of the Rutgers basketball season is now two weeks away. It is a bust time for both sports with a lot of optimism within both programs.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, October 23

We start with coverage of the Indiana men's football and basketball programs. Yesterday Tom Allen's team fell for the fifth straight time, losing at Rutgers after jumping out to a 14-0 early lead. Indiana football’s second-half offensive struggles continue with loss against Rutgers: Indiana Daily Student. Rutgers defeats Indiana,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Week 8 Rewind: Buckeyes, Nittany Lions roll

The stage is now officially set for next week’s big showdown in Happy Valley after Ohio State and Penn State each took care of their business in Week 8. While the Buckeyes continued to dominate the opposition with another lopsided matchup in their favor at home, Penn State was searching for a rebound after getting humbled a week ago by Michigan. Both teams won their respective games going away, although they did so in different ways. Regardless, the two are set to meet next week in another big matchup in the Big Ten East Division race as October draws to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

