Michigan football vs. Rutgers kickoff time, channel announced
Michigan football is hosting Michigan State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. It appears that the Wolverines will be playing under the lights for two straight weekends. It was announced, via the Michigan Football Twitter account, that the maize and blue will be playing Rutgers next Saturday in Piscataway on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
B1G Power Rankings following Week 8
With another weekend of action in the books, the college football season now turns to Week 9!. Now squarely in the closing days of October, the stretch run of another B1G race is approaching in November. And that means the contenders in the conference are squarely established. In the B1G...
Ohio State football equals wild Nick Saban feat vs. Iowa not seen since 1999
Ohio State football rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 54-10 on Saturday, keeping their record an unblemished 7-0. But they didn’t just remain undefeated. The Ohio State University equaled this wild feat not accomplished vs. the Hawkeyes since Nick Saban’s Michigan State squad in 1999. Matt Brown of The Athletic has the details.
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Ohio State favored by 15.5 over Penn State | Buckeyes have win probability of 79.6%
Ohio State is favored by 15.5 points over host Penn State on Saturday (noon ET; FOX) and the No. 2 Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) have a win probability of 79.6 percent over the No. 13 Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1) according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is 4-2-1...
Big Ten basketball preseason power rankings: Indiana, Michigan on top heading into 2022-23 campaign
The Big Ten has a completely new look to it heading into the 2022-23 season, after a mass exodus of top talent. The league’s nine NBA Draft picks in 2022 were the most among all conferences, and the most selections by the league since it had 10 in 1990.
Mohamed Ibrahim blows through PSU defender, powers his way to another 100-yard performance
Mohamed Ibrahim would not be denied another 100-yard game during the White Out matchup vs. Penn State. Coming out of halftime, the Gophers and Nittany Lions were engaged in a close battle with Penn State clinging to a touchdown lead. However, the Nittany Lions exploded in the second half and raced by Minnesota.
The Monday Morning Kickoff
It's time to begin another action-packed week of Rutgers football and basketball. There are plenty of positives after a successful weekend for Rutgers football on its home turf. Meanwhile, the start of the Rutgers basketball season is now two weeks away. It is a bust time for both sports with a lot of optimism within both programs.
Penn State Climbs in the Polls After Win Over Minnesota
The Lions' 45-17 win sets the stage for a top-15 matchup vs. Ohio State at Beaver Stadium.
Hoosier Newsstand, October 23
We start with coverage of the Indiana men's football and basketball programs. Yesterday Tom Allen's team fell for the fifth straight time, losing at Rutgers after jumping out to a 14-0 early lead. Indiana football’s second-half offensive struggles continue with loss against Rutgers: Indiana Daily Student. Rutgers defeats Indiana,...
Big Ten Week 8 Rewind: Buckeyes, Nittany Lions roll
The stage is now officially set for next week’s big showdown in Happy Valley after Ohio State and Penn State each took care of their business in Week 8. While the Buckeyes continued to dominate the opposition with another lopsided matchup in their favor at home, Penn State was searching for a rebound after getting humbled a week ago by Michigan. Both teams won their respective games going away, although they did so in different ways. Regardless, the two are set to meet next week in another big matchup in the Big Ten East Division race as October draws to...
College football rankings: Where every B1G team ranks in the Vegas Power Ratings entering Week 8
Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan, and Michigan State aren’t playing in Week 8, so a total of 5 B1G games are on the docket for Saturday. Two of those involve ranked teams: No. 2 Ohio State hosts Iowa at the Horseshoe while No. 16 Penn State holds its annual “White Out” game against Minnesota in Happy Valley.
