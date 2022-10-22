The stage is now officially set for next week’s big showdown in Happy Valley after Ohio State and Penn State each took care of their business in Week 8. While the Buckeyes continued to dominate the opposition with another lopsided matchup in their favor at home, Penn State was searching for a rebound after getting humbled a week ago by Michigan. Both teams won their respective games going away, although they did so in different ways. Regardless, the two are set to meet next week in another big matchup in the Big Ten East Division race as October draws to...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO