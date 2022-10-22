Read full article on original website
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
WRGB
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Lenox police looking for help identifying person
The Lenox Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a person that was part of an incident on Saturday.
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
Albany PD investigating Robin Street shooting
Police are investigating a shooting on Robin Street in the city of Albany.
WNYT
Menands road reopens after police response
North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
WNYT
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
WRGB
Shots fired in Pittsfield, vehicle identified, police pursuing leads
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police are investigating a shots-fired call from late Friday afternoon. At approximately 5:48 p.m. Friday, Pittsfield Police were dispatched to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for a report of shots fired. According to police, 911 callers observed a fight in progress...
WRGB
Red Cross aids 19 after early morning Nott Terrace fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is assisting 19 people after a fire early Sunday morning on Nott Terrace. Schenectady Police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m., to find the Schenectady Fire Department battling the fire. They said seven people were displaced. The Red Cross is...
Albany man arrested on gun, drug charges
An Albany man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun. The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested on Friday.
Mother of injured infant says father should not be charged
The mother of the newborn baby, who was recently hospitalized, said the father should not be facing a criminal charge.
mychamplainvalley.com
Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest
Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
SCSO: Ballston Spa man charges $18k on stolen card
A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products.
ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants
An Albany man, who was charged with murder in the second degree after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
WRGB
Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
