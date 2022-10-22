ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Menands road reopens after police response

North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury

An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Shots fired in Pittsfield, vehicle identified, police pursuing leads

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police are investigating a shots-fired call from late Friday afternoon. At approximately 5:48 p.m. Friday, Pittsfield Police were dispatched to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for a report of shots fired. According to police, 911 callers observed a fight in progress...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Red Cross aids 19 after early morning Nott Terrace fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is assisting 19 people after a fire early Sunday morning on Nott Terrace. Schenectady Police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m., to find the Schenectady Fire Department battling the fire. They said seven people were displaced. The Red Cross is...
SCHENECTADY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest

Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WRGB

Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy