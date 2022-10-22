Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Natchez crash
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a car crash that left one woman dead on Sunday, October 23. The Natchez Democrat reported a 68-year-old woman was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street around 2:30 p.m. when she veered off the road into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Natchez […]
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Teen found after lost in woods overnight, is safe
NATCHEZ — A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
Lawrence Deshun Green, 31, 1116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set. Arrests — Wednesday. Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 62, 6 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property...
UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September
The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
WLBT
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was reported missing by his family last month died during a crash in Franklin County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Wednesday morning on Highway 33 North. Lenelle Snyder, 35, of Fayette, Mississippi, was traveling north when he left...
kalb.com
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
Natchez Democrat
Shop Along Downtown: The journey continues
We’ve made it to our last installment of shopping throughout downtown Natchez. I hope you’ve learned a little more about the retail options we have in those few blocks and you will make plans to shop local this holiday season. It was such a treat to drive through...
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Natchez Democrat
Severe weather could hit Tuesday
NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
Natchez Democrat
James Arthur Franks, Sr.
NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird...
Natchez Democrat
Terry Ann Ray Dever
NATCHEZ – Services for Terry Ann Ray Dever, 64, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
KNOE TV8
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
Natchez Democrat
SHALOM Y’ALL: Historical Society Meeting Oct. 25
The South has had a significant Jewish population beginning in its early days of settlement and this is true for Mississippi in particular, and especially so for the Natchez District. Nowadays, our Jewish population in Natchez is much less in number than it was in the antebellum and post-Civil War...
Natchez Democrat
Mickey King
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
