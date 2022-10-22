3 first-generation Latinas working together in immigration law

Alejandra, Linda and Jessica are all first-generation Latinas in the Law field.

They are all from the Central Valley, graduates of UC Merced and work at the New American Legal Clinic in Clovis.

The non-profit was founded in 2012 at the San Joaquin College of Law.

Linda Barreto is the Director of the New American Legal Clinic.

"Our services are really important because we serve people who are under-resourced and unable to afford private attorneys. The majority of our clients fall under the 125% poverty line," says Linda.

The office helps people with immigration cases for free.

They assist over 600 people a year.

Jessica Jaramillo Perez is a Staff Attorney at the clinic.

Her motivation has been her family, her background and her late father - who passed in 2019.

"I miss him dearly, I am very sad that he couldn't see me at this stage. But I know he had no doubt that I'd get here. I know he is proud and has always been proud," mentions Jessica.

The non-profit is grant-funded.

On-campus students can choose to study immigration law at the office for credit.

That is what student advocate, Alejandra Tenorio Zurita, is doing.

She strives to show her parents that leaving everything behind in Mexico was worth it.

Alejandra explains, "I had to set the example for future family members of mine. I didn't have anyone to show me the way through high school, the way through college and the way through law school. It's really been a dream come true for me."

Linda, Jessica and Alejandra say the difference they're making in others' lives is worth their hard work and sacrifices.