ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

3 first-generation Latinas working together in immigration law

By Kassandra Gutierrez via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18azF6_0iiQlikY00

Alejandra, Linda and Jessica are all first-generation Latinas in the Law field.

They are all from the Central Valley, graduates of UC Merced and work at the New American Legal Clinic in Clovis.

The non-profit was founded in 2012 at the San Joaquin College of Law.

Linda Barreto is the Director of the New American Legal Clinic.

"Our services are really important because we serve people who are under-resourced and unable to afford private attorneys. The majority of our clients fall under the 125% poverty line," says Linda.

The office helps people with immigration cases for free.

They assist over 600 people a year.

Jessica Jaramillo Perez is a Staff Attorney at the clinic.

Her motivation has been her family, her background and her late father - who passed in 2019.

"I miss him dearly, I am very sad that he couldn't see me at this stage. But I know he had no doubt that I'd get here. I know he is proud and has always been proud," mentions Jessica.

The non-profit is grant-funded.

On-campus students can choose to study immigration law at the office for credit.

That is what student advocate, Alejandra Tenorio Zurita, is doing.

She strives to show her parents that leaving everything behind in Mexico was worth it.

Alejandra explains, "I had to set the example for future family members of mine. I didn't have anyone to show me the way through high school, the way through college and the way through law school. It's really been a dream come true for me."

Linda, Jessica and Alejandra say the difference they're making in others' lives is worth their hard work and sacrifices.

The three women hope to continue serving the community they grew up in. If you are in need of immigration services, call 559-326-1553 or visit
here for more information.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecampusjournal.com

Profile: Who is Shane Souza?

Professor Shane Souza works as an industrial maintenance professor here at COS. Professor Souza is 31 years old. In those 31 years, he gained experience and knowledge from his father, uncles, and other family members, who also were industrial mechanics. Souza teaches at the Tulare Campus of COS in the...
Hanford Sentinel

Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source

Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy