MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.

Backed in part by diving Segura plays, the Phillies pitching staff locked it down from there, securing a 4-2 win. While it appeared San Diego had the upper hand in the Game 3 pitching matchup, Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez had other ideas. The 27-year-old allowed only two hits and one run in five innings, keeping the Padres hitters grounded.

A dominant Seranthony Dominguez closed out the game with a two-inning save, aided by a close check swing call that wrung up Jurickson Profar. The Padres veteran was ejected after emphatically disagreeing with third-base umpire Todd Tichenor.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

Could Game 2 rainout give the Guardians a boost in bid to upset Yankees?

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

