MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game
Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
Backed in part by diving Segura plays, the Phillies pitching staff locked it down from there, securing a 4-2 win. While it appeared San Diego had the upper hand in the Game 3 pitching matchup, Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez had other ideas. The 27-year-old allowed only two hits and one run in five innings, keeping the Padres hitters grounded.
A dominant Seranthony Dominguez closed out the game with a two-inning save, aided by a close check swing call that wrung up Jurickson Profar. The Padres veteran was ejected after emphatically disagreeing with third-base umpire Todd Tichenor.
