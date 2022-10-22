Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky.

The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, Oct. 28, on Paul Coffey Boulevard.

Revolutionary Racing is expected to spend $55 million on the complex. It will be built on nearly 180 acres in Boyd County near Ashland.

In addition to racing, there will be an entertainment complex.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

The facility will create around 200 permanent jobs and they plan to use union labor during construction.

It is expected to generate around $1 million in tax revenue every year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.