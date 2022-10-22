ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY

By Amanda Barren
 2 days ago

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky.

The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, Oct. 28, on Paul Coffey Boulevard.

Developer awarded final license to build new horse racetrack in Boyd County

Revolutionary Racing is expected to spend $55 million on the complex. It will be built on nearly 180 acres in Boyd County near Ashland.

In addition to racing, there will be an entertainment complex.

The facility will create around 200 permanent jobs and they plan to use union labor during construction.

It is expected to generate around $1 million in tax revenue every year.

