Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
Following Harrison Ford Taking Over As Thunderbolt Ross, We Know Which Marvel Movie He'll Appear In First
Following the confirmation of Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, we now know which Marvel movie the actor will debut in the role.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Reveals New Logo
Fans are getting a new logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after the Marvel Studios film unveiled its first trailer. The third Ant-Man film will finally explore the Quantum Realm, where Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was originally lost for so many years. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also marks the official debut of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who first appeared as the variant He Who Remains in the Loki finale. Kang is the central villain in the Multiverse Saga, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania logo can be found in a new poster and at the end of the film's first trailer.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
ComicBook
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 must-read Wolverine comics you need to read before ‘Deadpool 3’
Since Ryan Reynolds dropped the surprise information that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, fans haven’t been able to stop speculating about what the plot of the upcoming movie would be. As expected of the fans, there’s been increasing interest in the Marvel...
5 details you might have missed in the first trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Peyton Reed's third "Ant-Man" film hits theaters on February 17, 2023, starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, and Kathryn Newton.
Henry Cavill is back as Superman, but 2 clues in 'Black Adam' hint WB may go in a different direction with the character
Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman, but "Black Adam" teases that fans may not get the same version of the character we've seen in the past.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Might Be Coming Soon After Marvel Tease
Back in July, Marvel fans attending San Diego Comic-Con got to glimpse the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then more fans got the same privilege at D23 Expo last month. However, the trailer for the threequel has yet to be released online or in theatres. Many have speculated that the trailer will finally debut when Black Panther is released next month, but now we're hoping a recent tease from the official Ant-Man Twitter account could mean the trailer is coming even sooner.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families pulled...
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works From Damon Lindelof, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
A new Star Wars film is in the works, with prolific scribe Damon Lindelof co-writing the script and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Lindelof’s involvement in a Star Wars feature has long been rumored, with Ms. Marvel director Obaid-Chinoy’s involvement a new development first reported Sunday night by Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Obaid-Chinoy were not available for comment. It is not known who Lindelof is working on the script with.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Quiet Girl' Review: Irish Oscar Submission Is an Affecting Coming-of-Age Drama About the Nourishment of KindnessEx-Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak to Become Next...
Everything to Know About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd will mark the first film in MCU's Phase Five Prepare to step into the Quantum Realm! Following the release of 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd, is reprising his role as the titular Avenger for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film was first announced in 2019 and since then, we've gotten several details about what's to come. Not only will the sequel mark the first film of Phase Five of...
ComicBook
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Could Release Before Taika Waititi or Kevin Feige's Projects
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars movie, which was reportedly revealed on Sunday, may hit theaters before previously announced Star Wars projects from Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. Waititi's project, co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, had reportedly been looking to start filming in early 2023 for a time. Feige's project has Michael Waldron attached to write. However, according to a report posted by Matthew Belloni to Puck, neither project has firmed up enough to reasonably expect to debut before 2025 at the soonest. Lindelof's project, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing, could pass by them and head into production first.
Comments / 0