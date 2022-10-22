ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Jesuit High School football team will have a game with Elk Grove High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Jesuit High School
Elk Grove High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Delta League Varsity Football

Elk Grove Citizen

Herd rolls through Jesuit; Mustangs hold on in thriller at Grant

The Thundering Herd assured themselves for at least a tie for the Delta League Championship with an impressive run game that had the Marauder defense on its heels most of the game. Jesuit did hurt its efforts by turning the ball over twice in the first quarter. They lost a fumble at their own 24, recovered by Simione Pale. Mason Vazquez scored from 19 yards out and Elk Grove was on the board, 7-0, at 8:09.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday

SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California. Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning."After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas.  The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run. Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.More road closures are expected ahead of the race.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

Single-family residence sells in Davis for $1.6 million

A spacious historic house built in 1859 located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis has a new owner. The 3,680-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 1, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home

Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police hand out $12,000 in gift cards for 275 guns at Sacramento buyback event

Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success. Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns. The guns were handed over anonymously, with no questions asked by law enforcement. The guns will be stored and destroyed at a later date.  The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in. In total, $12,000 worth of gift cards were handed out. "We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve. I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
High school football game info.

