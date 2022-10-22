ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Nonprofit focuses on preventing youth homelessness in Yakima County

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdJEu_0iiQlW6i00

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Way Home Washington is helping to offer young people in Yakima County tailored solutions to prevent them from becoming homeless by using its Homelessness Prevention & Diversion Fund.

“Most commonly, we see it being used for things like move-in assistance, so like, one-time rental assistance or move-in costs, application fees, but we also see really creative things with it as well,” training and diversion manager Kiki Serantes said.

Serantes said they also see the funding being used more creatively. She said in one case, they were able to pay for the tools a young person needed to fix up their uncle’s unfinished basement into a living space.

“It’s creative housing conversations that are driven by the young person saying, yes, this is what housing would work for me,” Serantes said.

Serantes said in some cases with younger kids, the solution is to provide their family with assistance to prevent them all from losing their housing or from having to split up to take advantage or different housing resources.

The Homelessness Prevention & Diversion Fund is funded through next summer. Servantes said they plan to ask lawmakers to extend that funding.

According to the latest Yakima County Point in Time Community Report, at least 670 people are experiencing homelessness across the county. Nearly a quarter of those people are 24 or younger and don’t have the same access to shelter and services as adults.

Over the past two years, the nonprofit’s funding has helped 42 young adult households in Yakima County, keeping youth ages 12 to just before 25, sheltered.

Serantes said their primary partner is Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, but organizations across the county can utilize the funding. Most of the requests have come from Rod’s House , which provides services for young adults.

Rod’s House has a permanent, eight-bed emergency home serving young adults 18 to 24 years old in Sunnyside, outreach services, an opportunity center, behavioral health services, case management and a resource center.

The organization is working on a long-term plan to open an emergency youth shelter in Yakima that would be able to serve teens ages 13 to 17 as well as young adults, but it isn’t anticipated to open until summer 2023.

In the meantime, they’ll be opening up their annual young adult extreme winter weather shelter Nov. 1, where they help put up young people ages 18 to 24  seeking a safe, warm place to stay in a local hotel. To operate that shelter, they need meal partners, volunteers and donations.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Two Yakima County commissioners reach $60K settlement in public meetings case

Yakima County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde have agreed to a $60,000 settlement in lawsuits alleging they violated the Open Public Meetings Act. The lawsuits were filed in the spring of 2021 by Yakima County Commissioner candidate Angie Girard, who seeks to unseat McKinney in the November general election, and Thurston County open government advocate Arthur West.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima County Sheriff shares progress on local crime lab

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell believes a newly-funded local crime lab could begin assisting investigators as early as late winter or early spring, depending on the time it takes to hire crime analysts and purchase high-tech equipment. “We want this thing to be as successful as possible,” Udell said. Yakima County Commissioners have unanimously signed off...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Toppenish event to focus on missing, murdered indigenous people

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Community members from all areas of Yakima County are invited to talk about issues concerning missing and murdered indigenous people and violent crime at the End the Violence, Break the Silence event in Toppenish this weekend. The event was organized by Roxanne White, who is Nez Perce, Yakama, Nooksack, and Gros Ventre. She’s also the executive director...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

MultiCare to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial in early 2023

MultiCare Health System will acquire Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital under an agreement signed Friday. Memorial will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Under the agreement, MultiCare will invest in new programs, implement an integrated electronic health record,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County prosecutor says crime lab delays could cause more cases to be thrown out

At the end of September, Yakima County prosecutors dropped their case against a convicted rapist. It wasn’t for a lack of evidence against Bradley Kenneth Denton. Instead, a state appeals court ordered that the case be dismissed with prejudice because prosecutors didn’t aggressively push the Washington State Patrol crime lab to process DNA evidence more quickly.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents

Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom

So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

9 Yakima Valley Trunk or Treats Perfect for Costumes and Candy

If Trunk or Treats around Halloween are your jam then you've got to check out this Yakima Valley list of places you can grab tons of candy dressed in your costume! Big shout-out to the community members who put these together and create the most creative trunks around! Free for everyone and super fun, let me know of more and I'll continue to update the list.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima police searching for 14 y/o runaway

YAKIMA-- Yakima police is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. Ruben Barrera-Martinez has been missing since Oct. 18, 2022. He was last seen wearing blue-colored clothing. They ask that you contact YPD with any information you may have regarding his whereabouts at 509-575-6200.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moxee students can get books from a vending machine

MOXEE, Wash. — Students at East Valley Elementary School in Moxee are now getting a special treat when they’re awarded student-of-the-month: a brand-new book, straight out of a vending machine. “This is something that we really wanted to have and just the excitement that it has sparked has been amazing,” principal Colleen Crowston said. Every month, about 30 students across...
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel

YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy