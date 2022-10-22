ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Phoenix.

The Peoria High School football team will have a game with Northwest Christian High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Peoria High School
Northwest Christian High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Tempe High School football team will have a game with Phoenix Christian Preparatory School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Tempe High School
Phoenix Christian Preparatory School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Coronado High School football team will have a game with Scottsdale Christian Academy on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Coronado High School
Scottsdale Christian Academy
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Seton Catholic Preparatory High School football team will have a game with Arcadia High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Seton Catholic Preparatory High School
Arcadia High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Brophy College Preparatory football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Brophy College Preparatory
Pinnacle High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Ironwood Ridge High School football team will have a game with Barry Goldwater High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Ironwood Ridge High School
Barry Goldwater High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa architect renovates historic church

When she was in the fifth grade in her native Akron, Ohio, Nicole Posten-Thompson, RA, decided she was going to be an architect. Today, as founder and principal of Mesa-based On Point Architecture, she is leading the renovation team of the historic Trinity Church, now One Life Church, 2130 E. University Drive in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC school board raises substitute teacher pay

After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Almost 30 birds dead in Chandler from bird flu

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 2 hours...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AVONDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill opens new Scottsdale location

Local favorite build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill recently opened the doors to its new Valley location in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Located at 14850 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale near Raintree Drive and Loop 101, the new location marks the third for the locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns

Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale

The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
GLENDALE, AZ
