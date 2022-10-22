Phoenix, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Phoenix.
The Peoria High School football team will have a game with Northwest Christian High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Tempe High School football team will have a game with Phoenix Christian Preparatory School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Coronado High School football team will have a game with Scottsdale Christian Academy on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Seton Catholic Preparatory High School football team will have a game with Arcadia High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Brophy College Preparatory football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Ironwood Ridge High School football team will have a game with Barry Goldwater High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
