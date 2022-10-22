Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Phoenix Suns are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and they are 1-0 heading into the game.

On Wednesday, they came back from being down by 22-points to beat the Dallas Mavericks on their home floor in Arizona.

For Friday's game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton on Friday"

They also released their final injury report for the game.

Jae Crowder (not with team) and Landry Shamet (left hip strain) have both been ruled out.

The Suns are one of the premier teams in the NBA as they are coming off two impressive seasons.

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while this past season, they had the best record in the entire NBA.

They have an impressive roster that features Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Before Paul joining the team (via trade) in the summer of 2020, the franchise had missed the NBA Playoffs for ten straight seasons.

As for the Trail Blazers, they have superstar guard Damian Lillard, but he missed most of last season due to an injury.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and are currently in an interesting position where they may compete for a play-in spot but are not necessarily good enough to make a deep playoff run.

They won their first game of the season by a score of 115-108 over the Sacramento Kings.