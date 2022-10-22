ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center on Friday evening in San Francisco.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Friday."

The Nuggets come into the game with an 0-1 record after getting blown out in their first game of the season against the Utah Jazz.

They will also be without star guard Jamal Murray for the evening.

This is a rematch of the first-round playoff series between the two teams from last season.

The Warriors won the series in just five games.

Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons, but the Nuggets have been unable to remain healthy.

If they can have a season without injuries to key players, then they have the potential to be a contender.

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons (they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals).

In their first game of the 2022-23 season, they beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-109.

They mostly have the same roster from last year, so it would be no surprise for them to make a deep run again.

After this game, the Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, and the Warriors will host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

