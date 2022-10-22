Read full article on original website
wevv.com
New Korean restaurant opening in Evansville
A new restaurant offering Korean cuisine will soon be opening its doors to customers in Evansville, Indiana. Owners of JUMAK Korean Restaurant say they're working to open their doors within the week. While an official opening date hasn't been set at this time, the restaurant did release its menu, which...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
Bloktoberfest brings German heritage to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest. “I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival. Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen. […]
wevv.com
Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street
The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville. During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville. The event will take place on October...
Little Boy Struggles to Stay Awake Driving Toy Razor Around Indiana Backyard [WATCH]
I know being tired all too well. My body has yet to get used to a radio morning show schedule and it's going on 15 years. Getting up at 3:15 am is so hard. This natural-born night owl will never be able to get used to that kind of schedule.
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
Wave 3
Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release at Cole’s Place in West Louisville on Saturday. Cole’s son, Jonathon Cole, said his father died Friday morning. He was 65 years old. ”He just motivated me,” Cole said. “He never let anything...
wevv.com
Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service
Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday. Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes. The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders...
14news.com
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
wevv.com
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
14news.com
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In January, more students from Evansville area will have a chance to visit the happiest place on Earth. Eight Evans Elementary School students were chosen to go on the Cops Connecting with Kids trip to Disney World. Every year, the group takes about 150 children on...
Pickleball court gets ribbon cutting in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After several years in the making, Warrick County residents celebrated the opening of a new pickleball court with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning. To mark the grand opening, organizers held a tournament on the newly unveiled court. Players tell us the sport is a good way to bring the community together. […]
wevv.com
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
city-countyobserver.com
EPD To Provide Shoes to EVSC Students
Earlier this year Rally Point Events put on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) bull riding show at the Ford Center and partnered with the Evansville Police Department and Cops Connecting with Kids. Proceeds from the PBR funded the ‘Kicks for Kids’ program; their goal is to ensure that local children have a new pair of shoes. Next week 3,100 students from eight elementary schools in the EVSC will receive a pair of new shoes.
wevv.com
Evansville animal shelter holds dog and cat food giveaway at noon
Cat and dog owners in Evansville could take advantage of a free offering on Friday. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue says it will be giving out free dog and cat food starting at noon on Friday while supplies last. The animal rescue center says that it has a pallet...
