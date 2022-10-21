A community orchard may be coming to Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council Meeting, the idea of a community orchard at the nature park was discussed. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation is looking to partner with the City of Elizabethtown to make it happen. CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney stated, “The idea to look at public spaces that might be a good fit for that and of course the nature park being the obvious place that, that would really tie in and give a focal point and a reason to drive people to the nature park from a tourism and community development standpoint. A collective area that would look at community life, volunteer opportunities, places for families to come together and do something they may not have the space to do.” DOW Chemical has pledged a grant of 200,000 dollars to support this initiative should it be decided upon. The meeting was a work session and no decisions have been made at this time.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO