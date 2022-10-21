Read full article on original website
quicksie983.com
Missing Trailers in Larue County
Multiple trailers were stolen in Larue County over the weekend. According to the Larue County Sheriff’s Office, the description of the vehicle used in the thefts was a white older model, four door, diesel truck. For a picture of one of the stolen trailers visit the Larue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To provide information in relation to the missing trailers contact the Sheriff’s Office.
quicksie983.com
Semi Rollover in Larue County
A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.
quicksie983.com
Overdose Prevention Training in Elizabethtown
A free overdose prevention and NARCAN training class is being offered today. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Kentucky Pharmacists Association will be offering free NARCAN and training at the Walmart in Elizabethtown. It will be held from noon to six pm and is for anyone eighteen and older. They will also be offering free Hepatitis C and HIV testing on site. For further details visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department Facebook page.
wevv.com
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
mymix1041.com
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
k105.com
Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth
An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
quicksie983.com
Larue County Bridge Work
Bridge work began in Larue County over the weekend. The bridge work is taking place on Kentucky 222 on the bridge that crosses the Nolin River. Public Relations Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Fourth District Chris Jessie stated, “Closing down one lane for a bridge deck reconstruction, is the common way we handle traffic. Contractors could get the work done more quickly if we closed the road but, in most of these cases detours do not allow for commercial vehicles or heavier trucks, those kinds of things. So, we have to maintain the one-lane of traffic.” Delays will be possible during peak traffic hours. For more information visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – District Four, Elizabethtown Facebook page.
Get into the spooky spirit with a free Greenville drive-in movie
The Greenville Tourism Commission announced they will be having a free drive-in movie on Friday night.
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash
A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
quicksie983.com
A Community Orchard may be Coming to Elizabethtown
A community orchard may be coming to Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council Meeting, the idea of a community orchard at the nature park was discussed. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation is looking to partner with the City of Elizabethtown to make it happen. CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney stated, “The idea to look at public spaces that might be a good fit for that and of course the nature park being the obvious place that, that would really tie in and give a focal point and a reason to drive people to the nature park from a tourism and community development standpoint. A collective area that would look at community life, volunteer opportunities, places for families to come together and do something they may not have the space to do.” DOW Chemical has pledged a grant of 200,000 dollars to support this initiative should it be decided upon. The meeting was a work session and no decisions have been made at this time.
'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly. One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it. "It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to...
College Heights Herald
Early voting in Warren County: When and where voters can cast their ballots
Can’t make it out to the polls on election day? Thanks to early voting, Warren County residents who can’t visit their polling place on Nov. 8 can still cast their ballots. Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk, shared that in the last election, voters responded positively to access to early voting and voting in locations other than their precincts.
14news.com
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
