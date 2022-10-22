Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman died early Monday in a shooting in St. Cloud, according to local police. In a tweet, the St. Cloud Police Department said a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman died at the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday morning. In a press release by St. Cloud police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 24.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning.According to the city's police department, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m.Police say a 28-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity was not released pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.A 36-year-old St. Cloud man whom police called a "person of interest" was arrested almost three hours later; he had fled the scene of the crime.He is being held on pending homicide charges.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. The shooting is still being investigated.
15 years after collapse, part of 35W bridge is forever preserved in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More than 15 years after the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River, part of the structure has found its final home at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Two pieces of the bridges' gusset plates were installed in a building currently under construction on campus Saturday morning. The display, which will be central to the future home of engineering, communications and more at St. Thomas, was more than a decade in the making. "I made my first call to MNDOT in 2009 with the idea of capturing some of these pieces for this...
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen
On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer
Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Fatal Shooting Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Monday morning. A press release says officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7:00. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators say the 36-year-old man was picked up in Sauk Rapids just before 10:00 and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning. He was arrested, and records show he was booked into the Benton County jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The press release says officers recovered a handgun and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
Minnesota DOC Wants Three People On COVID-19 Release Back In Prison
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections wants three people on conditional COVID-19 release to return to prison. The DOC is fighting a challenge by the Clemency Project Clinic, Mitchell Hamline’s Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners, and the ACLU of Minnesota to the reincarceration orders. The DOC reviewing the release 18 former inmates. The agency says pandemic conditions have changed and that the reason for the inmates’ release has passed.
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night
(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
