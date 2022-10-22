ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man who tossed bags of heroin from CPD chief’s car gets 2-year sentence — plus 2 more years for the case he was on bail for at the time

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
californiaexaminer.net

No Bail For 69-year-old Woman Accused Of Murdering Her 87-year-old Mother

According to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, a 69-year-old woman will be held without bail after being charged with murder in the death of her 87-year-old mother at her South Side senior apartment building. Police in Chicago announced on Wednesday that they had arrested 69-year-old Shearly Gaines...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 charged including 2 teens after off-duty CPD officer shoots carjacking suspect on South Side

(Above video is from previous report)CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and two teen boys were charged after an off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue at 6:04 p.m.The officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when, out of nowhere, another car pulled up – with three guys with guns inside.One of the carjackers jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. But he did not realize she was packing herself – and more importantly, that he was...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman, 69, Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating of Elderly Woman

The 69-year-old woman accused of beating to death an elderly woman who lived in a senior housing complex is scheduled to appear in court Friday. According to police, Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal beating of Mae Brown, 87, who lived in a senior housing high-rise in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family sues over Will County police shooting that left man, grandfather dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call.  According to two...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations

News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy