Read full article on original website
Related
quicksie983.com
Local Sports Update 10/25/22
Local sports update with Cody Kelly. Sponsored by Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:38 — 889.0KB)
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
quicksie983.com
Overdose Prevention Training in Elizabethtown
A free overdose prevention and NARCAN training class is being offered today. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Kentucky Pharmacists Association will be offering free NARCAN and training at the Walmart in Elizabethtown. It will be held from noon to six pm and is for anyone eighteen and older. They will also be offering free Hepatitis C and HIV testing on site. For further details visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department Facebook page.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern
This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
WBKO
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action... For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie. The film company invited thirty local community members to be a part of a scene,...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave
Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
quicksie983.com
Missing Trailers in Larue County
Multiple trailers were stolen in Larue County over the weekend. According to the Larue County Sheriff’s Office, the description of the vehicle used in the thefts was a white older model, four door, diesel truck. For a picture of one of the stolen trailers visit the Larue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To provide information in relation to the missing trailers contact the Sheriff’s Office.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man attacked pedestrian with hammer outside Brown Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked a stranger with a hammer outside the Brown Theater overnight, causing serious head trauma. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke was arrested early Tuesday morning, hours after his alleged crimes. Police said shortly before 1 a.m., Hoke was inside...
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
Wave 3
Non-invasive heart scan helping Norton doctors detect cardiovascular problems
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new, non-invasive heart scan has helped cardiologists at Norton Healthcare detect and address cardiovascular problems in patients more quickly. Since 2020, Norton cardiologists have been providing FFR-CT scan, which stands for fractional flow reserve computed tomography. The FFR-CT is a non-invasive three-dimensional scan that can...
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
quicksie983.com
Larue County Bridge Work
Bridge work began in Larue County over the weekend. The bridge work is taking place on Kentucky 222 on the bridge that crosses the Nolin River. Public Relations Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Fourth District Chris Jessie stated, “Closing down one lane for a bridge deck reconstruction, is the common way we handle traffic. Contractors could get the work done more quickly if we closed the road but, in most of these cases detours do not allow for commercial vehicles or heavier trucks, those kinds of things. So, we have to maintain the one-lane of traffic.” Delays will be possible during peak traffic hours. For more information visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – District Four, Elizabethtown Facebook page.
k105.com
Tractor-trailer snaps utility pole in half on Falls of Rough Road
A semi truck struck a utility pole on Sunday at the intersection of Falls of Rough Road and Choncie Lee Road. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:30 when a semi truck, turning from the 3300 block of Falls of Rough Road onto Choncie Lee Road, struck a utility pole, snapping it in half. As the lines dropped, an RV snagged a low-hanging line, pulling the lines further toward the ground.
Comments / 0