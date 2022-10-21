Bridge work began in Larue County over the weekend. The bridge work is taking place on Kentucky 222 on the bridge that crosses the Nolin River. Public Relations Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Fourth District Chris Jessie stated, “Closing down one lane for a bridge deck reconstruction, is the common way we handle traffic. Contractors could get the work done more quickly if we closed the road but, in most of these cases detours do not allow for commercial vehicles or heavier trucks, those kinds of things. So, we have to maintain the one-lane of traffic.” Delays will be possible during peak traffic hours. For more information visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – District Four, Elizabethtown Facebook page.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO