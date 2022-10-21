ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local Sports Update 10/25/22

Local sports update with Cody Kelly. Sponsored by Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:38 — 889.0KB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Overdose Prevention Training in Elizabethtown

A free overdose prevention and NARCAN training class is being offered today. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Kentucky Pharmacists Association will be offering free NARCAN and training at the Walmart in Elizabethtown. It will be held from noon to six pm and is for anyone eighteen and older. They will also be offering free Hepatitis C and HIV testing on site. For further details visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department Facebook page.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern

This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave

Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Missing Trailers in Larue County

Multiple trailers were stolen in Larue County over the weekend. According to the Larue County Sheriff’s Office, the description of the vehicle used in the thefts was a white older model, four door, diesel truck. For a picture of one of the stolen trailers visit the Larue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To provide information in relation to the missing trailers contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Non-invasive heart scan helping Norton doctors detect cardiovascular problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new, non-invasive heart scan has helped cardiologists at Norton Healthcare detect and address cardiovascular problems in patients more quickly. Since 2020, Norton cardiologists have been providing FFR-CT scan, which stands for fractional flow reserve computed tomography. The FFR-CT is a non-invasive three-dimensional scan that can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larue County Bridge Work

Bridge work began in Larue County over the weekend. The bridge work is taking place on Kentucky 222 on the bridge that crosses the Nolin River. Public Relations Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Fourth District Chris Jessie stated, “Closing down one lane for a bridge deck reconstruction, is the common way we handle traffic. Contractors could get the work done more quickly if we closed the road but, in most of these cases detours do not allow for commercial vehicles or heavier trucks, those kinds of things. So, we have to maintain the one-lane of traffic.” Delays will be possible during peak traffic hours. For more information visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – District Four, Elizabethtown Facebook page.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
Tractor-trailer snaps utility pole in half on Falls of Rough Road

A semi truck struck a utility pole on Sunday at the intersection of Falls of Rough Road and Choncie Lee Road. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:30 when a semi truck, turning from the 3300 block of Falls of Rough Road onto Choncie Lee Road, struck a utility pole, snapping it in half. As the lines dropped, an RV snagged a low-hanging line, pulling the lines further toward the ground.
CANEYVILLE, KY

