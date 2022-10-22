ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect To Stand Trial

(CNS) – A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot must stand trial on two counts of murder, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, was arrested...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm

Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5

The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
MENIFEE, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County

COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating

Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here. 
TORRANCE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Vintage Shop Burglarized

A vintage store in Indio is recovering after a recent burglary, now almost a week later the shop is still searching for answers. The morning of Friday, October 14th, Return of the Goods, a vintage store in Indio was broken into, both Indio Police and the owner of the shop believe more than one person was involved.
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children

A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ

Below normal temperatures and wind continue

A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Charged with Murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting

(CNS) – A 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

