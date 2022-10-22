Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree house fire contained to single structure despite 20 – 40 MPH winds
A fire at a single-family home on Saturday night in Joshua Tree displaced three parties, killed two goats and injured multiple animals, according to the San Bernardino County Fire department. At around 10:10PM on Saturday (10/22) residents reported sparks and smoke from the attic of a home in the 62200...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect To Stand Trial
(CNS) – A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot must stand trial on two counts of murder, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, was arrested...
Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge
Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory for Sunday Night And Monday For IE Valley
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm
Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
foxla.com
2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County
COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
z1077fm.com
A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest
A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Vintage Shop Burglarized
A vintage store in Indio is recovering after a recent burglary, now almost a week later the shop is still searching for answers. The morning of Friday, October 14th, Return of the Goods, a vintage store in Indio was broken into, both Indio Police and the owner of the shop believe more than one person was involved.
z1077fm.com
Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children
A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
foxla.com
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged with Murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting
(CNS) – A 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice...
$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 1