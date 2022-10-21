ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adairvoice.com

Lawson charged with wanton endangerment

Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
COLUMBIA, KY
quicksie983.com

Overdose Prevention Training in Elizabethtown

A free overdose prevention and NARCAN training class is being offered today. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Kentucky Pharmacists Association will be offering free NARCAN and training at the Walmart in Elizabethtown. It will be held from noon to six pm and is for anyone eighteen and older. They will also be offering free Hepatitis C and HIV testing on site. For further details visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department Facebook page.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth

An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
CANEYVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash

A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
CANEYVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Missing Trailers in Larue County

Multiple trailers were stolen in Larue County over the weekend. According to the Larue County Sheriff’s Office, the description of the vehicle used in the thefts was a white older model, four door, diesel truck. For a picture of one of the stolen trailers visit the Larue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To provide information in relation to the missing trailers contact the Sheriff’s Office.
quicksie983.com

A Community Orchard may be Coming to Elizabethtown

A community orchard may be coming to Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council Meeting, the idea of a community orchard at the nature park was discussed. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation is looking to partner with the City of Elizabethtown to make it happen. CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney stated, “The idea to look at public spaces that might be a good fit for that and of course the nature park being the obvious place that, that would really tie in and give a focal point and a reason to drive people to the nature park from a tourism and community development standpoint. A collective area that would look at community life, volunteer opportunities, places for families to come together and do something they may not have the space to do.” DOW Chemical has pledged a grant of 200,000 dollars to support this initiative should it be decided upon. The meeting was a work session and no decisions have been made at this time.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WTVQ

FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West

A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WHAS11

Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy