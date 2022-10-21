Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep SecretNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Related
WHAS 11
Hodgenville Police Department gifts beds to LaRue kids in need
A school resource officer told Hodgenville Police about a family who may need help. They found a single mother with four kids sleeping on one mattress on the floor.
adairvoice.com
Lawson charged with wanton endangerment
Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
quicksie983.com
Overdose Prevention Training in Elizabethtown
A free overdose prevention and NARCAN training class is being offered today. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Kentucky Pharmacists Association will be offering free NARCAN and training at the Walmart in Elizabethtown. It will be held from noon to six pm and is for anyone eighteen and older. They will also be offering free Hepatitis C and HIV testing on site. For further details visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department Facebook page.
k105.com
Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth
An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash
A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
quicksie983.com
Missing Trailers in Larue County
Multiple trailers were stolen in Larue County over the weekend. According to the Larue County Sheriff’s Office, the description of the vehicle used in the thefts was a white older model, four door, diesel truck. For a picture of one of the stolen trailers visit the Larue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To provide information in relation to the missing trailers contact the Sheriff’s Office.
WLKY.com
Driver hit by suspects fleeing police on the Gene Snyder talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville. WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit. The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting...
quicksie983.com
A Community Orchard may be Coming to Elizabethtown
A community orchard may be coming to Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council Meeting, the idea of a community orchard at the nature park was discussed. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation is looking to partner with the City of Elizabethtown to make it happen. CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation Davette Swiney stated, “The idea to look at public spaces that might be a good fit for that and of course the nature park being the obvious place that, that would really tie in and give a focal point and a reason to drive people to the nature park from a tourism and community development standpoint. A collective area that would look at community life, volunteer opportunities, places for families to come together and do something they may not have the space to do.” DOW Chemical has pledged a grant of 200,000 dollars to support this initiative should it be decided upon. The meeting was a work session and no decisions have been made at this time.
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
wnky.com
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
WLKY.com
Gene Snyder traffic flowing freely again after crash causes significant delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway completely jammed up traffic going northbound for several hours Monday. Traffic was backed up as far as Old Heady Road going north on the Snyder because of a crash at Interestate 64. Drivers had to exit at or before...
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
Comments / 0