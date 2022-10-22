ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Dolphins

The Detroit Lions return home to Ford Field Week 8 to face the Miami Dolphins. Miami, with a returning Tua Tagovailoa, improved their record to 4-3 with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Detroit's record dropped to 1-5 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6,...
