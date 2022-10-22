Read full article on original website
Mexico’s position on corn imports raises concerns about free trade, food security
A solid, stable trading partnership between Mexico, Canada and the U.S. is important to farmers and has become the lifeblood of rural economies. That’s why those of us in the U.S. agricultural community have grown concerned with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s promise to enact a decree that would phase out imports of over 90 percent of American corn by January 2024. He did so over unfounded concerns about genetically modified products and the use of essential herbicides by American farmers.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
Nestle CEO warns customers that inflation is not going anywhere
The chief executive officer for Nestle, Mark Schneider, predicted inflation will continue to be a problem for consumers as the economy moves into 2023. "This is a situation no one wished for," Schneider told Bloomberg. "We are seeing huge upward pressure on energy, some of the agricultural commodities and also transportation costs."
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, and underinvestment could mean tight supply for the next decade, JPMorgan energy strategist warns
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, according to JP Morgan's Global head of energy strategy. Price surges may be worsened by underinvestment, which is set to keep a lid on supply for a decade. "While we are seeing the recognition of the need for investment into oil...
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
Juul discusses possible bailout with two of its biggest investors – WSJ
(Reuters) – Juul Labs Inc is in talks with two of its investors about a bailout that could help it avoid a bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Hyatt Hotels heir Nick Pritzker and California investor Riaz Valani are considering...
Chicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine, while corn and soybean prices also fell. The most active CBOT wheat...
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. "It's got all...
Canada Sept factory sales most likely fell 0.5% – Statscan flash estimate
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.5% in September from August, largely driven by decreases in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.0%....
Americans Are Still Drinking Luxury Spirits, Inflation Be Damned
Drinkers are gravitating toward higher-priced spirits, according to a new report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), with luxury brands growing 23% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter the previous year. Luxury brands, as defined by DISCUS, are 750ml bottles...
Newcrest Mining reports safety incident at Canada mine
(Reuters) – Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday a team member was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine in Canada. Newcrest said a rescue team was in the process of determining how to safely enter the location of the incident, and the mine has suspended operations.
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
Hong Kong stocks tumble after Xi appointments fan economic fears; yuan weakens
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday and the yuan weakened against the dollar after the new membership line-up of China’s top governing body heightened fears that Xi Jinping will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth. The Hang Seng index slumped more...
Energy costs push Germany flash PMI to 29-month low – S&P Global
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s economic downturn deepened in October, the flash S&P Global composite purchasing managers’ index showed on Monday as its reading fell to 44.1 from 45.7 in September, the lowest since May 2020, when the country was under a COVID lockdown. High energy costs were...
Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small businesses as recession looms
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a bid to avoid recession, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said on Saturday. With inflation topping 20% in September and still rising, and the economy slowing,...
China’s diesel fuel exports more than doubled in September
(Reuters) – China’s diesel exports in September surged to their highest in more than a year while aviation fuel shipments were the most in 29 months as refiners rushed to cash in on robust export margins, data showed on Monday. Exports of diesel fuel last month more than...
