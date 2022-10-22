Beyond Windows, users who want a faster, more private and stable operating system often go for Linux. This system is positioned as one of the main alternatives to Windows, increasingly popular given the problems with which Windows 11 has arrived on the market. But, within this ecosystem, we can find a large number of different editions, what we know as Linux distributions, each with a number of features to suit most users. And one of the best known is Ubuntu.

