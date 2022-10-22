ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

ABC10

Andrea Bocelli plans May show at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates Monday and they include a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. According to a news release, the show is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023. Tickets go sale to the public Monday, Oct. 31. The show...
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom

FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery

Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)

Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Isleton Museum opens doors aiming to preserve Chinese history in Delta region

ISLETON, Calif. — The Isleton Museum opened for the first time after a 31-year-long renovation project was completed Thursday. Dozens showed up for a reopening ceremony at the Bing Kong Tong building in the Sacramento County town of Isleton. The building, rebuilt by Chinese laborers after a fire in 1926, is located along a stretch of Main Street in Isleton known as the Asian American Historic District.
ISLETON, CA
ABC10

Roseville Comic-Con | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Comic-Con includes comic book creators, celebrity guests and several vendors Sunday. The event is hosted by SacAnime and will be at the Roebbelen Center, formerly called the Placer County Events Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 23. More than 100 vendor tables of merchandise, art and collectibles will be there, according to SacAnime.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
LINCOLN, CA
AOL Corp

Single-family residence sells in Davis for $1.6 million

A spacious historic house built in 1859 located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis has a new owner. The 3,680-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 1, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
FAIR OAKS, CA
ABC10

Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday. Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Anti-Semitic Graffiti in Residence Hall Sparks Outrage among Students

DAVIS, CA-–On October 13, swastikas were drawn in Alder Hall and were swiftly removed by the UC Davis Police Department, the third antisemitism event on campus since August. The article also mentioned one of these incidents, where banners with antisemitism messages were hung on a bicycle overpass. This uptick...
