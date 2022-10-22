Read full article on original website
Andrea Bocelli plans May show at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates Monday and they include a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. According to a news release, the show is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023. Tickets go sale to the public Monday, Oct. 31. The show...
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery
Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
Isleton Museum opens doors aiming to preserve Chinese history in Delta region
ISLETON, Calif. — The Isleton Museum opened for the first time after a 31-year-long renovation project was completed Thursday. Dozens showed up for a reopening ceremony at the Bing Kong Tong building in the Sacramento County town of Isleton. The building, rebuilt by Chinese laborers after a fire in 1926, is located along a stretch of Main Street in Isleton known as the Asian American Historic District.
Roseville Comic-Con | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Comic-Con includes comic book creators, celebrity guests and several vendors Sunday. The event is hosted by SacAnime and will be at the Roebbelen Center, formerly called the Placer County Events Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 23. More than 100 vendor tables of merchandise, art and collectibles will be there, according to SacAnime.
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
'It begins with a heart': Johnny Cash's son visits Folsom trail in his father’s namesake
FOLSOM, Calif. — Ahead of the Folsom Americana Fest, John Carter Cash, the son of June Carter and Johnny Cash, visited the Johnny Cash Folsom Trail for the very first time. “It’s a true blessing, you know it begins with a heart and that’s what first attracted my father coming here,” Cash said.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
Single-family residence sells in Davis for $1.6 million
A spacious historic house built in 1859 located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis has a new owner. The 3,680-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 1, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday. Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.
davisvanguard.org
Anti-Semitic Graffiti in Residence Hall Sparks Outrage among Students
DAVIS, CA-–On October 13, swastikas were drawn in Alder Hall and were swiftly removed by the UC Davis Police Department, the third antisemitism event on campus since August. The article also mentioned one of these incidents, where banners with antisemitism messages were hung on a bicycle overpass. This uptick...
Sacramento city council will vote to fund more than 800 new affordable housing units
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento city council will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve $35 million in funding for about 820 affordable housing units. These additional units would build on the nearly 2,000 units planned or already under construction in Sacramento. If approved, the earliest these new units could open would be in late 2023 and late 2024.
