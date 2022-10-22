Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed outside Greyhound station in West Loop
Chicago police say a man was shot and killed as he exited his vehicle in front of the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop on Monday morning. The killer remains at large. The victim, 30, parked his vehicle around 11:18 a.m. in front of the terminal at 630 West Harrison and began to make his way toward the station, CPD Dep. Chief Jill Stevens said.
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers take vehicle in the Loop, escape after crashing into cop car near Chinatown
Two men carjacked a driver who was sitting in his vehicle outside a Loop hotel overnight, then sped away from Chicago cops who tried to pull them over near Chinatown, according to Chicago police records. The victim, 38, was sitting inside his Nissan Altima in the 100 block of West...
Chicago shooting: Employee shot, killed outside West Loop Greyhound bus station, police say
A Greyhound employee was critically injured and later died after a shooting outside of a bus station in the West Loop on Monday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in USPS letter carrier attack
The photo is better quality and shows the tattoos police referenced in their description.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
police1.com
Chicago police create tracking program to help deter car thieves
CHICAGO — One sheriff’s department has created a proactive solution to deter would-be vehicle thieves and carjackers. According to ABC 7 Chicago, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office believes letting criminals know cars are equipped with tracking technology will deter thefts. "It's difficult when you're constantly feeling as...
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
Brighton Park shooting: 2 seriously wounded after shot in drive-by, Chicago police say
Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by off-duty Chicago cop during a carjacking attempt was on bail for driving a hijacked car in August: prosecutors
An 18-year-old man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer when he and two others allegedly tried to carjack her on Thursday was on bond for allegedly driving another hijacked car in August, according to court records. Kendrick Anderson was also arrested last month for misdemeanor criminal trespass...
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood. Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and...
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
South Shore car thefts: At least 6 Kia and Hyundai model cars stolen within days, Chicago police say
Police say the victims parked their vehicles on the street or in a parking lot, and when they returned their car was gone.
cwbchicago.com
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
Comments / 9