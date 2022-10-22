Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico’s position on corn imports raises concerns about free trade, food security
A solid, stable trading partnership between Mexico, Canada and the U.S. is important to farmers and has become the lifeblood of rural economies. That’s why those of us in the U.S. agricultural community have grown concerned with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s promise to enact a decree that would phase out imports of over 90 percent of American corn by January 2024. He did so over unfounded concerns about genetically modified products and the use of essential herbicides by American farmers.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
Nestle CEO warns customers that inflation is not going anywhere
The chief executive officer for Nestle, Mark Schneider, predicted inflation will continue to be a problem for consumers as the economy moves into 2023. "This is a situation no one wished for," Schneider told Bloomberg. "We are seeing huge upward pressure on energy, some of the agricultural commodities and also transportation costs."
rigzone.com
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
Agriculture Online
Chicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine, while corn and soybean prices also fell. The most active CBOT wheat...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as...
Business Insider
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. "It's got all...
Americans Are Still Drinking Luxury Spirits, Inflation Be Damned
Drinkers are gravitating toward higher-priced spirits, according to a new report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), with luxury brands growing 23% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter the previous year. Luxury brands, as defined by DISCUS, are 750ml bottles...
CNBC
Oil near flat, inflation worries counter potential boost in China demand
Oil prices were near flat during a choppy trading session on Thursday, as worries about inflation dampening demand for oil contended with news that China is considering easing COVID-19 quarantine measures for visitors. Brent crude futures rose 14 cents to settle at $92.57 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Retailers Race to Respond as Consumers Recoil From Inflation
The big bite and impact that inflation is having on consumers is unavoidable right now, with shoppers sending a loud and clear message to retailers everywhere. “Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season,” Kohl’s CMO Christie Raymond said in a statement Monday (Oct. 24) announcing the department store’s launch of a month’s worth of holiday savings and deals.
iheart.com
US grain exports hit near-record total in 2021-2022
U.S. grains in all forms (GIAF) exports for the 2021-2022 marketing year topped 122 million metric tons, the second-highest total on record. That total trails the 129 million metric tons in 2020-2021. The U.S. Grains Council analyzed USDA data to find near-record exports of ethanol helped offset losses from corn, barley, and barley products.
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Global pork, chicken production forecast to rise in 2023
Global pork and chicken production is forecast to rise next year while beef production is expected to be lower. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) recently released a report providing a glimpse into 2023’s animal protein production outlook. According to the report, global beef production is...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
Comments / 0