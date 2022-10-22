Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
CNBC
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.
4 Steps for Managing Income Withdrawals in Retirement
How Roth IRA conversions can help you minimize your taxes in retirement, extending the life of your savings.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction...
Child Tax Credit: Unclaimed Payment Worth $3,600; Check How and When To Claim It
Last year, a more generous Kid Tax Credit awarded qualified parents up to $3,600 per child. There is some good news for families that missed part or all of those payments: it is not too late to make a claim.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
6 Surprising Ways To Increase Your Non-Taxable Income
The best income is the kind you get to keep. In most cases, you take on the IRS as a partner every time you walk into work -- but the government keeps its hands off the money you earn if it comes from...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement
Though taxes might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to how you want to spend money in retirement, planning strategically can mean more funds for the things you love. That's why when...
CNET
Inflation Could Put More Money in Your Paycheck Next Year: Tax Changes for 2023
Inflation may be bumping up what you pay at the pump and in the store right now, but it could also boost the amount you take home in your check next year. Last week's release of inflation data for September triggered several cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, for 2023. These included the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 42 years. High inflation in 2022 also means major changes to the federal income tax code for 2023, including 7% increases to the standard deduction and income thresholds for tax brackets.
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That’s up from $20,500 this year.
CNBC
Gen Zers are socking away 14% of their income for retirement, a higher share than older adults
Overall confidence in being on track for retirement is lower than it was a year ago due to inflation and market volatility, but Gen Z has the highest share of share of savers who feel like they're getting it right. Among older generations (millennials, Gen X and baby boomers), the...
Inflation big setback for retirement savings
Inflation, which is squeezing household finances, is also pushing many Americans further behind on their retirement savings, according to a new Bankrate report.
The amount of pre-tax money you can pour into retirement savings is increasing next year
The amount of pre-tax money you can contribute to your retirement is increasing next year. Individual employees will be able to contribute up to $22,500 to their 401(k) retirement plans for the 2023 tax year, up from $20,500 in 2022, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Under the IRS's defined...
IRS announces higher contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRAs in 2023
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023, which means millions of Americans could end up paying less in taxes, according to CNBC. Additionally, Americans will also be able to contribute more toward tax-advantaged retirement savings plans starting next year, after the IRS announced it was increasing the contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
money.com
Inflation Is Causing Gen X to Cut Back — but Not on Saving for Retirement
At this time of high inflation, what are you cutting back on?. The answer may depend on your generation. For Gen X — that is, people born between 1965 and 1980 — the answer is clear. Anything but retirement savings. Gen Xers have slashed their spending over the...
