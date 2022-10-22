ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
The Independent

IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation

Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction...
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
CNET

Inflation Could Put More Money in Your Paycheck Next Year: Tax Changes for 2023

Inflation may be bumping up what you pay at the pump and in the store right now, but it could also boost the amount you take home in your check next year. Last week's release of inflation data for September triggered several cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, for 2023. These included the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 42 years. High inflation in 2022 also means major changes to the federal income tax code for 2023, including 7% increases to the standard deduction and income thresholds for tax brackets.
The Associated Press

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That’s up from $20,500 this year.
Evan Crosby

IRS announces higher contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRAs in 2023

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023, which means millions of Americans could end up paying less in taxes, according to CNBC. Additionally, Americans will also be able to contribute more toward tax-advantaged retirement savings plans starting next year, after the IRS announced it was increasing the contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
money.com

Inflation Is Causing Gen X to Cut Back — but Not on Saving for Retirement

At this time of high inflation, what are you cutting back on?. The answer may depend on your generation. For Gen X — that is, people born between 1965 and 1980 — the answer is clear. Anything but retirement savings. Gen Xers have slashed their spending over the...

