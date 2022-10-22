Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Woman in critical condition, man hurt after crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning with one passenger in critical condition, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, was a suspected vehicle in a separate hit and run accident that occurred earlier in the night.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist hospitalized after driver runs red light in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday after getting hit by a car.
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Truck driver finally home after months in rehab at Mary Free Bed
A recycling truck driver has returned home after spending months in Mary Free Bed's sub-acute rehabilitation program recovering from injuries sustained in a crash.
Teen critically injured in crash near Zeeland high school campus
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A Zeeland teen was critically injured Thursday, Oct. 20, in crash with a gravel truck near Zeeland East High School. The 17-year-old victim was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital by an Aero Med helicopter that landed in the parking lot of Zeeland’s football stadium.
Grand Rapids Police: Drunk driver dragged bicyclist for more than a mile in deadly hit-skip
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents filed against a Grand Rapids man share details about how detectives connected him to the deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. Trevon Poe, 27, is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death as well as leaving the scene of the accident during...
927thevan.com
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
Comments / 0