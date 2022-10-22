Read full article on original website
Who is Hu Jintao? Xi Jinping’s predecessor removed from China’s party congress
The heavily stage-managed National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded on Saturday with a dramatic and as-yet unexplained moment: the apparent ejection of former president Hu Jintao from the main stage. The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away. As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.It is not known at this stage whether Mr Hu’s departure...
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China's former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping calls for military growth as Communist Party congress opens
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the Communist Party congress by calling for military growth and more restrictive COVID-19 measures. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Xi Jinping announces historic third term as Chinese president and presents new top team
Xi Jinping has returned to power for a third term as China’s president and leader of its Communist Party, in an unprecedented but widely expected development following the week-long party congress in Beijing. The Chinese leader, who has ruled the country since 2012, will now be the party’s general secretary for another five-year term, having amended its constitution to remove a rule preventing the leader from serving for more than 10 years.Sunday’s announcement confirms Mr Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.The Communist Party congress, which sets out the agenda for the country for the next...
France 24
Xi Jinping secures historic third term as China's leader
Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China's leader on Sunday and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies, cementing his position as the nation's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year...
Li Keqiang: China’s No 2 ousted from party leadership as Xi Jinping tightens grip on power
The Chinese premier Li Keqiang has been dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo, part of a reshuffle of China’s leadership on Saturday that will further tighten Xi Jinping’s grip on power.Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March, at the end of his second five-year term, but he would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Politburo standing committee. The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
Xi's broken almost all norms: CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
Xi Jinping has unveiled China's new leadership in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — with himself at the helm, surrounded by allies and loyalists. CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang reacts to the new line-up.
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of "core interests" abroad
msn.com
China names Xi Jinping loyalists for core leadership group
Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...
Xi Jinping is rewriting China's history. Here's what that means (2021)
In a meeting behind closed doors in Beijing, China’s ruling elite rewrite the Communist Party’s history to chart a new course. China’s current President Xi Jinping will be highlighted and his role on the nation’s rise on the global stage, putting him alongside other Party leaders like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. CNN’s David Culver reports from China.
Xi Jinping's third term chairman of China's Communist Party confirmed
China's Communist party confirmed Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third term, meaning he now has more power than any other Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
BBC
Xi Jinping's party is just getting started
Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
Xi Jinping chooses ‘yes’ men over economic growth in politburo purge
China’s president doubles down on ruling for life, excluding potential future leaders or factional rivals
Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
Key Moments From Xi Jinping's Weekend as He Secures Third Term
Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as the ruling Communist Party's general secretary.
