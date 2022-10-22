ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Fotta-to-Darville connection leads Emmaus football past Easton

Emmaus High School senior quarterback Jake Fotta missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury. He’s sure making up for lost time this fall. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Fotta rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to his best friend Dylan Darville as the Green Hornets rolled to a 42-21 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division victory over Easton on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles bring back a wide receiver and add him to the practice squad

When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
