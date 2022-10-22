When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

DALLAS, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO