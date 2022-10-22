Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Related
Phillipsburg boys soccer beats Easton for 1st time since 2018, shaves coach’s head
Phillipsburg High School boys soccer coach Evan Weller was happy to depart with his hair on Saturday. The Stateliners longtime leader set up a cooler, sat down on it and had his players take turns buzzing his head. It was the coach’s payment after his team’s 2-0 rivalry win over Easton at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex.
Nazareth football delivers via ground and air during win vs. Whitehall
Not that long ago, Collin Wells wasn’t the Nazareth Area High School football team’s No. 1 running back. In fact, he wasn’t a running back at all. “I’ve just been learning week by week,” the Blue Eagles senior said. “I started playing (running back) during the summer, a couple weeks before the first game, and I just picked it up.”
Baruwa’s 3 scores power Easton girls soccer past Phillipsburg
Aminah Baruwa and the rest of the Easton Area High School girls soccer seniors had never lost to rival Phillipsburg. And they weren’t going to start on Saturday. “It was very important to not lose to P’burg my senior year,” Baruwa said. Baruwa powered the Red Rovers,...
Palmerton girls soccer beats Northwestern Lehigh in league final to earn 1st championship in program history
The Palmerton girls soccer team had to wait a long time to win a championship. In the Colonial League final against Northwestern Lehigh Saturday afternoon, the Blue Bombers didn’t take long to find the back of the net and went on to end their title drought. Top-seeded Palmerton defeated...
Easton field hockey makes 1 goal stand up vs. rival Phillipsburg
Easton Area High School’s field hockey team sent itself into the district playoffs with a rivalry win on Saturday morning. The Red Rovers defeated visiting Phillipsburg 1-0, registering their 17th win of the season. “It’s really great,” Easton senior goalie Macy Wilcox said. “Every single year we play them,...
Southern Lehigh boys soccer knocks off previously unbeaten Northwestern in OT to capture league title
The 11 seniors on the Southern Lehigh boys soccer team had grown tired of silver medals. The Spartans had come up short in three straight championship games, losing to Northwestern Lehigh each time. Facing an unbeaten Tigers team in the Colonial League championship Saturday afternoon, Southern Lehigh progressed from runners-up...
Minute for Mia: Whitehall girls soccer earns playoff spot with late teammate in thoughts
The Whitehall girls soccer team’s season began under unthinkable circumstances. Mia Due, who was soon to be a junior at Whitehall High School, lost her life in a car accident on July 31.
Palisades football goes for TD in OT to beat Catasauqua, win division title
FULL STORY: Haubert helps Palisades football sail comeback ship past Catasauqua for division title. The Palisades football team went for the win in overtime and came away with the Colonial/Schuylkill League Division title when sophomore John Haubert crossed the goal line on a 3-yard touchdown on Friday night. The Pirates...
Fotta-to-Darville connection leads Emmaus football past Easton
Emmaus High School senior quarterback Jake Fotta missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury. He’s sure making up for lost time this fall. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Fotta rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to his best friend Dylan Darville as the Green Hornets rolled to a 42-21 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division victory over Easton on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium.
Parkland boys soccer fights off hungry Northampton’s late chances to win EPC title
The Parkland boys soccer team seemed to have a comfortable 2-0 lead over Northampton in the final two minutes of regulation of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championship game on Saturday afternoon at J. Birney Crum Stadium. But things drastically changed at the 1:45 mark when Konkrete Kids junior Jackson Vajda...
Fletcher’s 3 TDs propel Freedom football past Bethlehem Catholic (PHOTOS)
Senior tailback Jalen Fletcher rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and Freedom High School’s football team won its sixth game in a row with a 24-13 triumph over Bethlehem Catholic. The Patriots (7-2 overall, 5-2 division), ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, scored the game’s first 17 points and...
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup
For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
Northampton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Northampton. The Louis E Dieruff High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Warren Hills football shuts out rival Hackettstown to secure spot in state playoffs
With a shot at postseason play on the line against its archrival, the Warren Hills football team’s defense left no doubt that it is a playoff team. The Blue Streaks shutout Hackettstown 14-0 at Warren Hills School District Stadium Friday night to improve to 4-4 and sure its place in the NJSIAA North Group 3 playoffs.
Haubert helps Palisades football sail comeback ship past Catasauqua for division title
Palisades sophomore running back John Haubert only carried the ball six times on Friday night. Two of those rushes by Haubert went for touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard score on fourth down to give the Pirates a 20-17 road victory over Catasauqua in overtime. The win clinched the Colonial/Schuylkill League...
Eagles bring back a wide receiver and add him to the practice squad
When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
Fights at previous Easton home football game are prompting beefed-up security Friday, chief says
Easton’s police chief watched a young man nearly die from a gunshot wound this summer. He says he’ll do whatever he can to prevent it from happening again. Chief Carl Scalzo told a group of parents at a community forum Thursday he’s concerned about escalating youth violence in Easton, particularly armed violence.
Phoenixville Area High School postpones football game due to threat of violence
"Because of all the gun violence that's going on, I definitely understand why because it's dangerous," said parent Pernette Howard. "We have to protect our children and we never know."
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0