Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
hawaiinewsnow.com
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The state begins new pilot project...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
mauinow.com
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Interisland capacity
From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM HST. |. By HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
hawaiinewsnow.com
SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
mauinow.com
New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion
A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. Watch “This is Now,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The so-called “unpacking” of three pipelines that lead to the facility will kick off Tuesday. Once that’s complete, the Navy will begin emptying...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
What happens if the Honolulu Rail derails?
No one wants a derailment, but training for the exercise has been years in the making.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
Comments / 1