Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Interisland capacity

From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM HST. |. By HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com

SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'

The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
mauinow.com

New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion

A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors

Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
