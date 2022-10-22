Mission Viejo, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mission Viejo.
The Tesoro High School football team will have a game with Mission Viejo High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Tesoro High School
Mission Viejo High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The San Juan Hills High School football team will have a game with Trabuco Hills High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
San Juan Hills High School
Trabuco Hills High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
