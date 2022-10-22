Read full article on original website
Related
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
MedicalXpress
Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer
A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Medical News Today
Exercise and chemotherapy: Is it safe for cancer patients?
Researchers in the Netherlands conducted a 5-year study on cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to assess whether the timing of an exercise program makes a difference in cardiorespiratory health. The researchers placed the participants in one of two groups: patients who exercised during their chemotherapy program and patients who exercised after...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for urinary tract cancer could prevent kidney dialysis, transplant
UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future. UC San Diego Health administered the first dose of...
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus. Now, it’s back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals. “I’m calling it an emergency,” said Dr. Juan Salazar of Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where RSV has caused a shuffling of patients into playrooms and other spaces not normally used for beds. The institution explored using a National Guard field hospital, but has set aside that option for now.
aao.org
Children with newly diagnosed brain tumors often have ophthalmologic abnormalities
Review of: Ophthalmological findings in youths with a newly diagnosed brain tumor. Nuijts M, Stegeman I, van Seeters T, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the prevalence and clinical presentation of ophthalmologic abnormalities in children with brain tumors. Study design. This was a prospective, nationwide cohort study...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer-Seeking Drug Delivery System Could Boost Immunotherapy
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP® (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body’s innate immune response to fight the tumor.
Upworthy
Doctors explain why man was asked to play a saxophone throughout his nine-hour brain surgery
Saxophone music was heard emanating from an operating theater at Rome's Paideia International Hospital recently while a critical brain surgery was taking place. You would think the sound was a speaker, but that was not the case. The music source was the patient, playing the instrument on the operating table while a team of surgeons worked to remove a tumor from his brain, reported The Washington Post. The patient was awake for the entire nine-hour procedure. The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the team to navigate his brain and avoid harming the areas he needed to continue playing the instrument, according to Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who oversaw the procedure.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that different stem cells are responsible for the repair of different kinds of bone injuries
New research from Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern (CRI) found that different skeletal stem cell (SSC) populations contribute to repair of different kinds of bone injuries. In the study, published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers identified distinct cell markers that allowed them to track SSCs in the...
ProAmpac Announces Partnership with University of Manchester’s Recon2 Focused on Quantifying Recycled Content Levels in Packaging
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the non-profit Recon 2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005340/en/ ProAmpac has partnered with the non-profit Recon2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
Stem Cell Study Investigates How Genetics Increases Risk of PTSD
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with and without post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure, according to a study conducted by scientists from several research institutions, including Yale School of Medicine. Post-traumatic stress disorder can develop...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent parents convicted of neglecting baby before death
A mother and father have been found guilty of neglecting their seven-week-old baby before his death. Ronnie Higginson died in hospital after becoming ill at home in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, in 2019. Despite being "noticeably unwell", Staffordshire Police said Kayleigh Clarke and Michael Higginson did not seek medical attention for him.
2minutemedicine.com
Thrombectomy improves functional outcomes for patients with acute stroke due to basilar artery occlusion
1. In this randomized clinical trial, thrombectomy for stroke due to basilar artery occlusion led to a higher proportion of patients with good functional outcomes at 90 days when compared to usual management. 2. Thrombectomy did not reduce mortality rate within 90 days and was associated with procedural complications and...
Wireless brain implant could save more than 100,000 Americans who die each year from aggressive tumors by zapping them with heat for two weeks
A new brain implant designed to kill brain tumors uses infrared light to activate nanoparticles in the device that generates heat and zaps the deadly mass - and it can be done with 15 minute treatments for just 15 days straight. The innovation, developed by researchers at Stanford Medicine, is...
hcplive.com
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Candidate Demonstrates Superiority to Anti-C5 Therapies
Iptacopan has the potential to address an unmet need in PNH by significantly increasing hemoglobin levels in patients who remain anemic, fatigued and dependent on blood transfusions after anti-C5 treatment. Today, Novartis announced promising results from its phase 3 trial APPLY-PNH, which met 2 primary endpoints for superiority compared with...
Healthline
My Experience with Hospital Cancer Care: Melanoma Diagnosis and Treatment
I never thought I’d be diagnosed with cancer, especially in the middle of a pandemic. In early 2020, I scheduled an appointment to visit a dermatologist in my primary care network. I had developed a bit of a scab on my arm that was not healing quickly. During my...
Comments / 0