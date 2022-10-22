Joplin Health Department challenges teens to drive safely

JOPLIN, Mo. — Buckle up phone down is the focus of the message for teens from the Joplin Health Department.

Friday is designated as Missouri Buckle Up Phone Down Day.

The Joplin Health Department says car crashes are the number one death among teenagers so they challenge teens and all drivers to buckle and put their phones down to reduce car crashes.

A habit to make is to buckle up every time you are in the car, put your phone down, or set it to “do not disturb” while driving.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.