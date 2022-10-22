ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Health Department challenges teens to drive safely

By Payton Holloway
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUPNj_0iiQjJo500

JOPLIN, Mo. — Buckle up phone down is the focus of the message for teens from the Joplin Health Department.

Friday is designated as Missouri Buckle Up Phone Down Day.

The Joplin Health Department says car crashes are the number one death among teenagers so they challenge teens and all drivers to buckle and put their phones down to reduce car crashes.

A habit to make is to buckle up every time you are in the car, put your phone down, or set it to “do not disturb” while driving.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
AURORA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin shelters’ and nonprofits’ shelves empty of food, necessities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area organizations that pride themselves in helping the less fortunate, are in the unfortunate position of needing some help themselves. “We are not doing any food boxes today because our pantry shelves are empty, they’re empty. So we just don’t have any food to give to them,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.
JOPLIN, MO
Missouri Independent

Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country

Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years.  But like many county clerks and election officials across the country, […] The post Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Automatic firearm located on car stop

A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Missouri couple. Around 3:30 p.m. an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department encountered a Dodge Ram truck driving in a rural area east of Baxter Springs. The officer who was in the area following up on a theft investigation, initiated a traffic stop on the truck for not having a license plate displayed. The driver…
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy