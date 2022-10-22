ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Week 9 YAIAA football: Plenty of offensive fireworks as 2 games boast more than 80 points

By Matt Allibone and Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
 2 days ago

Nothing like a little offense on a crisp October Friday night.

Of the 10 games involving YAIAA teams, a combined 50 points were scored in seven. Two of those had at least 80 points scored, and Dallastown and Spring Grove combined for 100.

Central York and York High each put up big numbers in their final tuneup before meeting each other next week to determine the Division I title.

Dover continues to hang in the middle of the pack for a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth after doubling up Kennard-Dale.

Littlestown stayed near the top of Division III with a win over Biglerville, as Delone put 51 on Hanover to stay unbeaten in the division.

Friday's YAIAA results

York High 52, South Western 14: No team in the YAIAA had cruised past South Western all season.

The Mustangs were 6-2 with their two losses coming by a combined nine points. Down by two touchdowns against York High in the first quarter Friday, they drove to the Bearcats 3-yard line and faced fourth down.

It seemed the Mustangs were about to give York High a challenge.

Enter Jakii Joseph.

The York High junior came flying from the middle of the field to intercept a pass in the flat. His long return led to another Bearcats touchdown.

The game was never close as York High cruised to a 52-14 win to remain unbeaten in the division.

“He’s one of the kids we’ve been working with and he’s a real football player,” York High coach Russ Stoner said. “It’s his first year out but he’s exciting. I’m thrilled for him."

York High will host Central York next week in a game that will determine the YAIAA Division I title. After beating the Panthers for back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, the Bearcats have lost the past three seasons.

Both teams feature great offenses led by star running backs this season.

“They’re a great football team so we’ve got to block out the noise and be able what we do,” Stoner said. “I think every Friday is a different situation. They might be on fire, we might be on fire. We both might be struggling. All I know is it’s going to be fun.”

York High has struggled defensively this season but opened up Friday’s game with a huge defensive play. Senior defensive end Matthew Parker knocked down a backwards pass in the backfield and, despite confusion from some players, scooped up the fumble and returned it 47 yards for a score.

The Bearcats got their typical production from Jahiem White. The superstar running back rushed for 191 yard and three touchdowns on 19 carries and took a kick back 85 yard for a score.

He appeared to rush for a 99-yard touchdown in the second half, but a holding penalty negated the score. White left the game in the second half with cramps but will be fine for next week.

Sam Stoner passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns while David Warde caught eight passes for 117 and a score. The Bearcats gained 452 yards and gave up just 151.

South Western remains in the playoff picture in District 3 Class 5A with a huge game against rival Spring Grove next week.

“(South Western) does some really good things but our kids had a great week of practice,” Stoner said. “We flew around tonight and had a lot of fun. Our kids are getting better and better and starting to believe in themselves.”

Dover 28, Kennard-Dale 14: The Eagles improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Division II, one game behind New Oxford. Equally important for Dover is their District 3 Class 5A power ranking spot. They sit at No. 8 with one game remaining, just next week’s neighborhood rivalry with West York. The top 12 teams advance to the district playoffs.

York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10: This game was tight from start to finish. In fact, it was tied until Evan Kipple hit Jack Lawrence for a 2-yard touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Connor Joy’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter pulled Fairfield into a 10-all tie. Emmanuel Lucena put the Irish on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a 12-yard TD run. The loss doesn’t drop Fairfield’s postseason plans. The Green Knights sit at No. 2 behind Steel-High.

Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7: A balanced first half attack led the Thunderbolts to their sixth straight win over Biglerville, matching the longest streak in the series since Littlestown won their 23rd in a row in 1999.

Alex Popoff overcame an interception on his team's first possession to post an impressive night passing, despite only playingthe first half. Popoff went 9-of-15 for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The junior signal caller hooked up with Zyan Herr for scores of 35 and 56, and found Nate Thomas from 13 yards out as Littlestown built a 34-0 halftime lead.

Seth Lady ran for 125 yards and the only score of the game for Biglerville.

-- George Marinos

Central York 44, Reading 8: The Panthers tuned up for next week’s Division I showdown at York High by going out of conference. They scored all of their points in the first half and didn’t allow Reading to find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Central York sits atop the District 3 Class 6A power rankings with just a three-point loss to No. 2 Cumberland Valley. York High, which lost their first two games, sit at No. 7. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

Delone Catholic 51, Hanover 31: Ryder Noel scored on 15-yard and 56-yard passes from Denver Ostrum and added a 2-yard touchdown run to keep the Squires atop the Division III standings. Gage Zimmerman scored the first touchdown of the game on a 49-yard run in the first quarter. Hanover hung around, thanks to a long touchdown throws from Chase Roberts to Dylan Bull and Joey Wilkinson. The win keeps Delone in the top four for a spot in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs.

Dallastown 60, Spring Grove 40: As the score indicates, the game was a battle between two dynamic offenses that scored on almost all of their possessions. The difference was a couple of turnovers by the Rocket offense, while Dallastown scored on every single possession until they took a knee to run out the clock.

The turning point of the game occurred on both sides of the half when Rocket junior quarterback Cowan Ruhland found fellow junior Nizeah Mummert for an 18-yard TD pass to cut the Wildcats' lead to 30-24 with 6 seconds left to go in the first half with the Rockets set to start the second half with the ball.

On the ensuing kickoff, the squib kick landed in the arms of sophomore Jalen Cook who took off for a 65-yard kickoff return for a TD giving Dallastown the 38-24 halftime lead. On the first play of their possession coming out of the half Cook came down with an interception. Dallastown would capitalize as senior Drayden Lloyd would finish off the drive with one of his three TD runs on the night bringing the score to 46-24 and putting the Wildcats in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

-- Leif Johnson

York Suburban 42, Eastern York 12: The Trojans ran their win streak to three games in dominating fashion that included a 63-yard pass play from Rylan Bratton to Jakhi Beatty and a 62-yard TD run by Mikey Bentivegna. The win pushed York Suburban over .500 and puts them inside the top 10 to make the District 3 Class 4A postseason.

West York 41, Susquehannock 26: The Bulldogs (2-7, 2-3 Division II) ended a four-game losing streak with the victory. The Warriors are now 3-6, 1-4.

Red Lion 52, Northeastern 21: The Lions (3-6, 1-4 Div. I) put an ended to their six-game losing streak Friday.

