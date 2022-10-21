ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Rhode Island Wednesday, campaign for Gov. Dan McKee

By Providence Journal Staff
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HS5dZ_0iiQjDVj00

First lady Jill Biden will be visiting Rhode Island on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to campaign for Gov. Dan McKee in his bid for reelection, among other stops.

According to a press release from the Office of the First Lady, she will be visiting Rhode Island College with McKee and his wife that afternoon before heading to a political event for McKee and the state Democratic Party. She will then deliver a prerecorded message at the Handshake's nationwide virtual event that, according to the press release, aims to help undergraduate students find a pathway into the education field.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: First Lady Jill Biden to visit Rhode Island Wednesday, campaign for Gov. Dan McKee

Comments / 13

Related
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State

Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters

James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
FLORIDA STATE
independentri.com

Congressional candidate spar at URI forum

KINGSTON, R.I. – With just three weeks remaining before the November 8 election that will determine who succeeds U.S. Rep. James Langevin (D-R.I.) in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, leading candidates Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner stayed on message when they squared off against each other Monday at the University of Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
GoLocalProv

Kalus and McKee Battle Wednesday With Dueling Press Conferences

On Wednesday, Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for Governor, will host holding a press conference at which former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice and now corporate lawyer Bob Flanders is scheduled to present “the case as to why Ashley’s plan to roll back the 47% rate hike on electricity and collection of the 4.2% Gross Receipts Tax is legally sound.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11

Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
FLORIDA STATE
educationplanetonline.com

Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps

If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
FLORIDA STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 10/23/22

Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained

What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy