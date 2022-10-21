First lady Jill Biden will be visiting Rhode Island on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to campaign for Gov. Dan McKee in his bid for reelection, among other stops.

According to a press release from the Office of the First Lady, she will be visiting Rhode Island College with McKee and his wife that afternoon before heading to a political event for McKee and the state Democratic Party. She will then deliver a prerecorded message at the Handshake's nationwide virtual event that, according to the press release, aims to help undergraduate students find a pathway into the education field.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: First Lady Jill Biden to visit Rhode Island Wednesday, campaign for Gov. Dan McKee