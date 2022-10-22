Menifee, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Menifee.
The Rancho Verde High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Rancho Verde High School
Heritage High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Hemet High School football team will have a game with Paloma Valley High School on October 22, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hemet High School
Paloma Valley High School
October 22, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
