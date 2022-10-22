UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.

