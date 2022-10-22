ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobyhanna, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after standoff in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged after police say she threatened officers with a taser and barricaded herself in her home Sunday night in Jim Thorpe. Police responded to the 600 block of Center Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a juvenile being threatened with a knife. […]
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say

A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say

A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State Police arrest man in connection to robbery

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that took place earlier this month.   According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a Uni-Mart store on Oct. 13 after a man entered the store and began brandishing a samurai sword, demanding cash. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
MOOSIC, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PERKASIE, PA
Newswatch 16

18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
MOOSIC, PA
Times Leader

Aggravated assault charge dismissed

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen arrested for threatening to shoot Susquehanna Township officer

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer. According to Susquehanna Township Police, officers investigated a 13-year-old male over the past week who police say allegedly expressed intent in obtaining a gun and shooting a Susquehanna Township police officer.
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown man surrenders on attempted homicide charge in stabbing of man in Easton (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Jaquan Ronell Harris surrendered Friday morning at Easton’s police station in the city’s Downtown to face attempted homicide and related charges following a stabbing on Sunday on the city’s South Side, Lt. Matthew Gerould reports. Harris was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Daniel Corpora and held in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Central Court in Easton, records show.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man turned himself in for Easton stabbing

EASTON, Pa. -- A 21-year-old man has turned himself in Friday morning for a stabbing in Easton. Police say Jaquan Harris stabbed someone in the 100 block of East Wilkes Barre Street on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He's charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
EASTON, PA

