Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say
A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say
A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
Suspect Airlifted, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Hours-Long PA Standoff With Sniper Rifle
A knife attack in Pennsylvania led to an hours-long standoff involving a sniper rifle before police airlifted the suspect to a trauma center and charged him with criminal attempt to commit homicide. Mack Antonoff, 62, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless...
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
Man with child in car leads police on high-speed chase in Sheppton
SHEPPTON, Pa. – Police in Schuylkill County say a driver with a child in his car led them on a chase topping 100 miles an hour. East Union Township Police say they tried to pull over Matteo Mirabile in Sheppton on Sunday. He took off and weaved across roads...
17-year-old student charged with making threats against Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat. The anonymous threat...
18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges
MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
Aggravated assault charge dismissed
WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with...
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
Teen arrested for threatening to shoot Susquehanna Township officer
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer. According to Susquehanna Township Police, officers investigated a 13-year-old male over the past week who police say allegedly expressed intent in obtaining a gun and shooting a Susquehanna Township police officer.
Allentown man surrenders on attempted homicide charge in stabbing of man in Easton (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Jaquan Ronell Harris surrendered Friday morning at Easton’s police station in the city’s Downtown to face attempted homicide and related charges following a stabbing on Sunday on the city’s South Side, Lt. Matthew Gerould reports. Harris was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Daniel Corpora and held in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Central Court in Easton, records show.
EASTON, Pa. -- A 21-year-old man has turned himself in Friday morning for a stabbing in Easton. Police say Jaquan Harris stabbed someone in the 100 block of East Wilkes Barre Street on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He's charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Lawyer for Kathleen Kane wants DUI charge dismissed, says sobriety test was ‘fishing expedition’
SCRANTON, Pa. — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results of...
