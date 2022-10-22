Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Missing Bellflower Woman with Dementia
Detectives searched Monday for a 78-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who needs medication for ailments and went missing in Bellflower. Marjorie Eppinger was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday on the 9500 block of Flower Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She needs medication for diabetes and high...
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
mynewsla.com
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting
One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles today.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Northridge Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. The man, in his 60s, was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe Boulevard and Yarmouth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman
A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
Man in his 20s found fatally shot in Compton
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton late Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Elm Street at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were working to determine a motive in the shooting, and were looking into whether the shooting was gang-related or not. They were unable to provide any information on a suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Sylmar Crash Publicly Identified
A 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sylmar was identified Monday. Charly Mederos died from multiple blunt trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Foothill (210)...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Lancaster Area
A man was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster Monday. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 5:30 a.m. near 170th Street East and East Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the man’s...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
Video shows Alhambra police officers pull injured driver from burning vehicle after crash
Incredible video shows the moment Alhambra police officers pulled an injured driver from a burning vehicle after it crashed.
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles
Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Body Found on Azusa Road
Coroner’s officials Sunday identified a body that was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. The body was identified as Jason Mackay, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Mackay’s city of residence. Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
Comments / 0