Man suspected of breaking into San Diego home, sexually assaulting woman

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested after he was suspected of breaking into and burglarizing the home of a 27-year-old woman, then sexually assaulting, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred last Saturday around 1:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ocean View Boulevard in the Logan Heights area, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.

Police say the woman was asleep in her bedroom and awoke to a 34-year-old man sexually assaulting her. The man then escaped through the screen of the window he had initially cut to get into the home before officers arrived.

When detectives identified the suspect as Ronald Earl Bray, he was already in custody at San Diego County Jail on unrelated charges, Sharki said. He is believed to have been involved in other similar residential burglary cases.

Additional possible victims are being sought by police.

SDPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or believes Bray may have targeted other victims, to call the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.