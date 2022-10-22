Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
Suspect Arrested in a Tustin Crime Spree
A man was in custody Saturday on suspicion of committing nearly half-dozen assault crimes within about two hours in Tustin, including punching the stomach of a woman eight month’s pregnant and a sexual assault. The crimes were committed Friday evening, starting with an attack on an elderly woman at...
Man arrested after bizarre assault spree in Orange County
An Orange man is accused of committing a series of assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes within the span of two hours in Tustin Friday night. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.
One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. “Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship,” LBPD Officer Paige White...
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police
RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman
A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County
COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
Santa Ana Police Arrest Three Suspects in Shooting Death
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
Sentencing Delayed for West LA Man Who Stalked VA Doctors
A sentencing hearing was delayed Monday for a man who carried out a longtime harassment campaign against two female doctors from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Los Angeles, as well as two others who work at the VA’s Loma Linda facility. Gueorgui Pantchev, 51, of West Los...
Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing LB Woman, Other Stabbings
A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead. Yohance Dallen Sharp was charged Wednesday with one count each of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer, along with five counts of attempted murder.
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
Catalytic converter theft interrupted by alert Westminster resident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 7:00 AM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of 13500 Hoover street in the City of Westminster. A female subject was seen underneath a vehicle using a saw to remove a catalytic converter while a male subject stood watch. A witness recognized the sound of the saw and called 911.
