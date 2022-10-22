Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow expected for Southcentral Alaska by Tuesday evening
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Southcentral Alaska are hovering anywhere from the teens to the upper 30s near the gulf coast. It’s one of the coldest mornings that we’ve seen all season long, with even colder temperatures expected through the rest of the week. Although we are...
Slate
The Republican Discontents of Alaska
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
alaskasnewssource.com
The 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference wraps up with a salmon resolution
Weather Lab: Trailside Elementary students want to know how wide hurricanes can get. Weather Lab: Bethel students learn why the daylight is always changing. Bethel students learn why the amount of daylight is always changing in this week's Weather Lab with Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey. AFN 2022 Convention ends with...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode Three: “It’s Not Personal”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens with Eileen, Roz and Sylvie (Gloria Nanmac’s mother) en route to Meade, Alaska. The Arctic. “No trees,” Roz dryly remarks as Eileen looks out the window. Eileen asks if she’s been up here before. Roz has been to Meade but is evasive about her past. She explains that she’s Tlingit and from the rainforests of Southeast Alaska – the whole no trees thing doesn’t do it for her.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A real shift from the above-normal October temperatures takes place in the coming weekend for many areas of the state. A low-pressure system pushing east provides a clear path for cold air to flow in behind it, and right across the state of Alaska through the next several days.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say. Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022
The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 21, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Investigators say two float planes that crashed this month, leaving both...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskasnewssource.com
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
alaskapublic.org
‘In Mary’s house’: Peltola is clear crowd favorite at Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, one of two Republicans trying to unseat Congresswoman Mary Peltola, said this is the toughest campaign she’s ever fought. “Because of her – Mary,” Palin said at the Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum for U.S. House on Saturday. A huge cheer arose...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night. Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday. Flood...
Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest
The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900’s all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state. Cottle leaves behind a legacy in the Mat-Su Borough, Valdez, and...
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
