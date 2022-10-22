ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Snow expected for Southcentral Alaska by Tuesday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Southcentral Alaska are hovering anywhere from the teens to the upper 30s near the gulf coast. It’s one of the coldest mornings that we’ve seen all season long, with even colder temperatures expected through the rest of the week. Although we are...
Slate

The Republican Discontents of Alaska

PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode Three: “It’s Not Personal”

(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens with Eileen, Roz and Sylvie (Gloria Nanmac’s mother) en route to Meade, Alaska. The Arctic. “No trees,” Roz dryly remarks as Eileen looks out the window. Eileen asks if she’s been up here before. Roz has been to Meade but is evasive about her past. She explains that she’s Tlingit and from the rainforests of Southeast Alaska – the whole no trees thing doesn’t do it for her.
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A real shift from the above-normal October temperatures takes place in the coming weekend for many areas of the state. A low-pressure system pushing east provides a clear path for cold air to flow in behind it, and right across the state of Alaska through the next several days.
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak

FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak

Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022

The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 21, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Investigators say two float planes that crashed this month, leaving both...
alaskasnewssource.com

The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools

Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest

The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
alaskasnewssource.com

AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
ANCHORAGE, AK
newsfromthestates.com

Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody

Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
OutThere Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
COLORADO STATE

