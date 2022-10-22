(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens with Eileen, Roz and Sylvie (Gloria Nanmac’s mother) en route to Meade, Alaska. The Arctic. “No trees,” Roz dryly remarks as Eileen looks out the window. Eileen asks if she’s been up here before. Roz has been to Meade but is evasive about her past. She explains that she’s Tlingit and from the rainforests of Southeast Alaska – the whole no trees thing doesn’t do it for her.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO