Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.

10 DAYS AGO