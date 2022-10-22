Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24. Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m. According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 Milwaukee weekend shootings, 15 hurt, 1 killed
MILWAUKEE - At least eight Milwaukee weekend shootings left 15 people hurt and one dead in about 36 hours Friday afternoon, Oct. 21 through Sunday night, Oct. 23. A domestic shooting left a woman, 19 hurt Friday morning around 1 a.m. near 25th and Scott. The victim showed up at...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 4 wounded near 34th and Wright, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating an incident in which four people were shot near 34th and Wright early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Officials say the shooting took place before 1 a.m. Police were in the area investigating a reckless vehicle complaint when they heard the shots being fired and went to help the victims.
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while search for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they search for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. According to police, Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School have been advised of the situation and have undergone a soft lockdown. This is a developing story. Police are […]
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by off-duty Chicago cop during a carjacking attempt was on bail for driving a hijacked car in August: prosecutors
An 18-year-old man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer when he and two others allegedly tried to carjack her on Thursday was on bond for allegedly driving another hijacked car in August, according to court records. Kendrick Anderson was also arrested last month for misdemeanor criminal trespass...
WSPY NEWS
Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting
The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
Waukesha parade suspect removed from courtroom several times after repeatedly arguing with judge
Judge Jennifer Dorow broke for lunch early after Brooks got into a heated exchange with her for about 30 minutes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month. Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25. District officials say they are working closely with an...
Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick." He won't let the judge get a word in. He won't even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his...
