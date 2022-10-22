ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

tjmk
2d ago

The unnamed Woman should have been arrested also for being an accessory to this entire situation and Lieing to the police.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man

RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24. Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m. According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 Milwaukee weekend shootings, 15 hurt, 1 killed

MILWAUKEE - At least eight Milwaukee weekend shootings left 15 people hurt and one dead in about 36 hours Friday afternoon, Oct. 21 through Sunday night, Oct. 23. A domestic shooting left a woman, 19 hurt Friday morning around 1 a.m. near 25th and Scott. The victim showed up at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 4 wounded near 34th and Wright, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating an incident in which four people were shot near 34th and Wright early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Officials say the shooting took place before 1 a.m. Police were in the area investigating a reckless vehicle complaint when they heard the shots being fired and went to help the victims.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while search for suspect

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they search for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. According to police, Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School have been advised of the situation and have undergone a soft lockdown. This is a developing story. Police are […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSPY NEWS

Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting

The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
MONTGOMERY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month. Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25. District officials say they are working closely with an...
KENOSHA, WI

