Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday

Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

‘More Floods and Worse Floods’ in the Chehalis Basin: Officials Discuss Potential Effects of Climate Change

With the winter rainy season descending upon the Chehalis River Basin, residents are once again preparing for the possible flooding that will accompany it. The Office of the Chehalis Basin isn’t just preparing for this year’s possible flooding events, but is looking ahead using University of Washington climate change models to see what flooding might look like in the state’s second largest river basin by the end of the century.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Food Bank Selects First CEO

The Thurston County Food Bank board of directors has hired Jay Kang to lead the organization as its first chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced. Kang replaces former longtime executive director Robert Coit. Kang starts Nov. 1. Kang has been involved with both faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations for more...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notice:

• GERALDINE S. ELEFRITZ, 92, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
ONALASKA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

