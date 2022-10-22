Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Chronicle
United Thurston County Commissioners, Mayors Send Letter to State Legislators Opposing Airport
The mayors of Olympia, Yelm, Lacey, Rainier, Tumwater, Tenino and Bucoda, along with the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), on Oct. 17 sent a letter to Washington state lawmakers voicing continued opposition to a proposed airport in Thurston County. The new airport is being proposed as the Seattle-Tacoma...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioner, Sheriff Candidates Attend Candidate Forum in Tenino
Candidates for Thurston County commissioner District 3 and Thurston County sheriff met for a forum hosted by the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce at the Kodiak Room Wednesday night with the general election just a few weeks away now. Incumbent Commissioner Tye Menser, a Democrat, is running against challenger Vivian...
Chronicle
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
Chronicle
3rd District Candidates Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez to Debate in Cowlitz County Oct. 27
Southwest Washington congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are scheduled to be in Longview Oct. 27 for a live, hour-long debate leading into November’s election. The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College’s Wollenberg Auditorium, is organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud”...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Chronicle
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday
Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Mineral YMCA Camp an Investment in Nature — and Ourselves
Swimming. Hiking. Singing around the campfire. Those who have experienced a YMCA summer camp tell us these and other activities help create great memories and lifelong friendships. But the camps do more than that. They also get kids out from behind their computer screens and into the outdoors, where they...
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
Chronicle
‘More Floods and Worse Floods’ in the Chehalis Basin: Officials Discuss Potential Effects of Climate Change
With the winter rainy season descending upon the Chehalis River Basin, residents are once again preparing for the possible flooding that will accompany it. The Office of the Chehalis Basin isn’t just preparing for this year’s possible flooding events, but is looking ahead using University of Washington climate change models to see what flooding might look like in the state’s second largest river basin by the end of the century.
Chronicle
Thurston County Food Bank Selects First CEO
The Thurston County Food Bank board of directors has hired Jay Kang to lead the organization as its first chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced. Kang replaces former longtime executive director Robert Coit. Kang starts Nov. 1. Kang has been involved with both faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations for more...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
Chronicle
Death Notice:
• GERALDINE S. ELEFRITZ, 92, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
Chronicle
Teens Alert Lacey Council to Threat of Violence, Partial Lockdown at Area Schools
A threat of violence directed at Timberline High School and a partial lock down at River Ridge High School were brought to the attention of Lacey City Council on Thursday. And the two high school students who delivered the message also happen to serve on the city's youth council. Both spoke during public comment.
The Suburban Times
Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
Comments / 0