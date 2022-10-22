Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Delayed for West LA Man Who Stalked VA Doctors
A sentencing hearing was delayed Monday for a man who carried out a longtime harassment campaign against two female doctors from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Los Angeles, as well as two others who work at the VA’s Loma Linda facility. Gueorgui Pantchev, 51, of West Los...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
mynewsla.com
OC Workers’ Comp Attorney Gets Four Years in Prison for Fraud
A workers’ compensation applicant attorney from Orange County has been sentenced to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress, was convicted in August of...
Though wage theft is a crime, few California DAs file charges for it
Some prosecutors say that may change. They are partnering with the state on more wage cases or forming special units to pursue labor abuses as crimes. A new felony law could help, they say.
foxla.com
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police
RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
foxla.com
2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County
COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect To Stand Trial
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot must stand trial on two counts of murder, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, was arrested July 17 and...
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department. In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
mynewsla.com
Two Men in Jail, Suspected in Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault, Extortion of Man
Two Coachella men suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money were behind bars Friday. Brian Emmanuel Jamand, 26, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records. Alexander...
orangecountytribune.com
2 arrested for converter theft
Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
foxla.com
Orange man accused of multiple assaults in Tustin, including punching pregnant woman in stomach: Police
A man was in custody Saturday on suspicion of committing nearly half-dozen assault crimes within about two hours in Tustin, including punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant and a sexual assault. The crimes were committed Friday evening, starting with an attack on an elderly woman at 6:50...
mynewsla.com
One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. “Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship,” LBPD Officer Paige White...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Violent Tustin Crime Spree
A 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a violent crime spree in Tustin that included punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant, attacking an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, police said Sunday. Sean Anthony Aguilera of Orange committed a total of five assaults...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested In Connection With Harbor City Armored Truck Robbery
Two men suspected in multiple armored car robberies were arrested Friday on federal robbery and firearms offenses alleging they robbed an armored vehicle on Monday in Harbor City and shot a guard several times in the leg. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, and Lamond Akins, 30, of Compton, were...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend to Death at Compton Home
A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed...
Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot will answer to murder charges, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, pleaded not guilty in August to two counts of murder which include a The post Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0