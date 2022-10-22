ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
POLITICO

Xi Jinping’s 20th Party Congress victory lap bodes ill for U.S.-China relations

Hi, China Watchers. This is Xi Jinping’s glide path week to a third term as China’s paramount leader. And my Brussels-based colleague Stuart Lau and I have a transatlantic analysis of what Xi’s foreign policy settings hold for China’s relations with the U.S. and the E.U. We’ll also parse the language in Xi’s work report speech to measure what his real priorities are, scrutinize Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning about Xi’s Taiwan intentions and look for the lessons in the People’s Liberation Army’s last attempt to invade Taiwan. Amid the bilateral relationship gloom, we’ll profile a book that votes for hope by urging a renewed U.S. diplomacy push aimed to moderate Xi’s policies.
BBC

China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
Axios

Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
NBC News

China’s President Xi Jinping set to secure power for groundbreaking third term

In a 104 minute speech, President Xi mentioned security dozens of times and pledged a stronger Chinese military. The biggest applause came when he declared that Taiwan will be part of mainland China, even if it meant taking the self-governed island by force should foreign nations interfere. Xi’s ambitions to build a socialist superpower comes at a crucial time for China, facing criticism over ties to Russia and hostile relations with the U.S.Oct. 16, 2022.
profarmer.com

Dominant Xi Follows China Party Congress as Loyalists Prevail in Key Positions

CFTC launches new Commitments of Traders reports | U.S. slams Russia over 'dirty bomb' claims. Xi Jinping’s re-election saw Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. fall as Xi clinched a third term and promoted his allies to key roles. The six men on China’s top decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, are seen as Xi Jinping loyalists. Some economists fear a further erosion of checks on the power of Xi, who has overseen expansion of state control over the economy. The Hang Seng fell 6% as Premier Xi emerged from China’s confab with an even tighter grip on power, ensuring continued “zero Covid” policies and heightened tensions with the West. Delayed GDP figures released Sunday showed weak quarterly growth. Meanwhile, China won’t have a woman sitting on its Politburo for the first time in 25 years.
