Hi, China Watchers. This is Xi Jinping’s glide path week to a third term as China’s paramount leader. And my Brussels-based colleague Stuart Lau and I have a transatlantic analysis of what Xi’s foreign policy settings hold for China’s relations with the U.S. and the E.U. We’ll also parse the language in Xi’s work report speech to measure what his real priorities are, scrutinize Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning about Xi’s Taiwan intentions and look for the lessons in the People’s Liberation Army’s last attempt to invade Taiwan. Amid the bilateral relationship gloom, we’ll profile a book that votes for hope by urging a renewed U.S. diplomacy push aimed to moderate Xi’s policies.

4 DAYS AGO