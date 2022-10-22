Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Head In The Game
Week 8. Vs. McKeesport. @ Latrobe Memorial. It’s a big week for us Wildcats. Just clinching a playoff spot, and now it’s time for the game we have been waiting for all year. We have been talking about this team since last winter–McKeesport. With a full head of steam heading into this game coming off three wins [Trinity, 31-6; Ringgold, 42-0; Connellsville, 43-13] and getting a seat in the playoffs. Coach Prady loves beating these guys and tells us how awesome it is to take down a big name team like them. McKeesport is a chippy, fast, well-rounded team, and they have a lot of hype around their name. Their names don’t matter; Boerio, Lakin, Calabrace, Stevens, Flenniken– those are the names to remember. We’ve had a great week of practice and are ready to take it to them. My team has not one ounce of fear for them; to us they are just McKeesport, another beatable name on the schedule. Our scout team (jv guys) have done a great job all week preparing us for this big home game. I am ready and locked in. I want to prove what Latrobe football is about, determination. Determination to win this game and shock a lot of people. Considering we came up just short of our other big games. We need this one more than ever to prove ourselves. We are the baddest on the field at all times.
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Ambridge knocks off defending champs
Will Gruca, Chris Woten and Ryan Lambert had goals and goalkeeper Evan Scheib picked up the shutout to lead No. 11 Ambridge (12-6-1) to a 3-0 victory over defending champion No. 6 Hampton (12-7) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round boys soccer playoff game Saturday. Ambridge will meet No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Jeannette clinches playoff spot with victory over Springdale
Jeannette is headed back to the WPIAL Class A playoffs after a year absence. The Jayhawks, the winningest program in the WPIAL with 770 victories, got two touchdowns apiece from senior running back Noah Sanders and junior quarterback Payton Molter and cruised to a 35-7 victory against winless Springdale to celebrate Senior Night on Friday at McKee Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon overwhelms Southmoreland with 7 TDs in 7 drives
Another Friday night, another early ending for Belle Vernon. The Leopards scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions, including five in the first half, to help push Belle Vernon to a 48-0 win over Southmoreland in a Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup. Jake Gedekoh had a pair of touchdown runs,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport hockey to lean on large group of underclassmen
The Freeport hockey program knows success. Although Freeport finished with an 8-10-0-1 record last season, the Yellowjackets racked up a 16-4 mark in 2020-21. Both teams corralled second place in the Varsity A Blue division, and the 2020-21 squad advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL playoffs. Freeport was...
OLSH loses star QB in warmups; No. 1 Bishop Canevin clinches 1st conference title since ’11
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Nehemiah Azeem is one of the WPIAL’s top passers, but 15 minutes before kickoff, the Chargers found out they wouldn’t have him in the lineup. The quarterback hurt his knee during pregame warmups at Dormont Stadium, leaving OLSH in a dire...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Alec Anderson’s big night seals Carmichaels’ playoff berth
Alec Anderson threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns to lead Carmichaels to a 48-14 victory over Bentworth (2-7, 0-6) in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Carmichaels (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff berth with the win. Tyler Richmond had seven receptions for 278 yards and three...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver
Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings
North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Another big game for Landan Stevenson carries Mapletown past Monessen to Tri-County South title
Monessen’s missed opportunities and ill-advised penalties and the hard-nosed running of Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson were the determining factors in a Week 8 de facto Tri-County South Conference championship game Friday night. Stevenson ran the ball for 176 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 3 Central Valley rolls past No. 5 West Allegheny
Brett FitzSimmons ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley to a 55-7 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 4-2) in Class 4A Parkway Conference play Friday night. Antwon Johnson added 136 passing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley (9-0, 6-0), which led...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Edward Kizza caps 10-round shootout with game-winner as Riverhounds advance to conference semifinals
Edward Kizza scored in regulation, then in overtime and finally in a penalty kick shootout to give the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC a victory over Birmingham Legion FC in the first round of the USL Championship Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The final score was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton keeps Mars from clinching playoff spot
The playoff scenario for Mars was much easier heading into this game: A win at home, and the Fightin’ Planets would be in. But Hampton had other ideas as the Talbots kept their playoff hopes alive with an exciting 49-42 road victory. First-year Hampton coach Steve Sciullo was impressed...
The Perfect Replacement for Neal Brown
The writing is on the wall, folks. The Neal Brown era seems to be coming to a close in Morgantown. After a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, things are just too nearly off the rails to correct at this point. With that being said, West Virginia will be looking for...
Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
12-15 cars vandalized at local high school football game; charges pending
A school resource officer plans to file charges after several cars were vandalized at a local high school football game Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
