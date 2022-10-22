ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSales’ Harber, Jerome’s Pollina in contention for Division I boys golf state title

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
The Dublin Jerome boys golf team and DeSales’ Vaughn Harber lead central Ohio after the opening round of the Division I state tournament Oct. 21 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The Celtics are tied for fifth (320) in the 12-team field, trailing first-place Cleveland St. Ignatius (307) entering the second and final round Oct. 22 at the Scarlet Course.

St. Charles is seventh (321) and Upper Arlington is tied for eighth (336).

Harber was the area’s top golfer on the first day. He’s fourth (75) behind leader Bradley Chill (72) of St. Ignatius.

“A tough finish makes that score feel a lot worse,” Harber said. “I was 1-under (par) through (No.) 13 and I can’t imagine I wasn’t in the lead at that point. ... This is the first time I’ve been at state, so I was a little nervous on the first tee. But after the first tee shot, I played really good and I was in my zone.”

Jerome’s Jackson Pollina is tied for fifth after shooting a 76.

"I’m pretty happy,” Pollina said. “I had a couple bad holes, but other than that, I was making putts, getting up and down from places, which is pretty good.”

Zach Radtke (77), Preston Smith (80), Tyler Burnside (87) and Christian Bellinger (92) also competed for the Celtics.

Leo Walling led St. Charles with a 77, followed by Jonas Borland (80), Ted Cahill (82), Will Mooney (82) and Beckham Martin (83).

“It was a tough day,” St. Charles coach Brian Unk said. “We gave a few away, but we also made some decent putts. It could have been a little better. The guys hung in there.”

Brady Catalano led UA with a 77, followed by Will Mangas (83), Dylan Cullman (85), Chase Bokker (91) and Bric Baird (92).

Radtke, Walling and Catalano are tied for eighth with Luke Kahle of Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Mount Vernon’s Ben Bridges (79) and Worthington Kilbourne’s Owen Cotterman (83) also competed.

