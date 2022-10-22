ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TSSAA football scores for Week 10 of Tennessee high school season 2022

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXzNx_0iiQhIqw00

It's Week 10 of the Tennessee high school football season. Here are this week's TSSAA football scores. Any score with an "*" denotes region game.

East

Alcoa 42, Tyner 20

Anderson Co. 35, Bearden 28

Bradley Central 30, Rhea Co. 10

Brainerd 22, Ooltewah 21

Campbell Co. 48, Sevier Co. 45

Chattanooga Central 19, East Ridge 14 *

Chattanooga Christian 69, RePublic 0

Cherokee 19, Volunteer 18

Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7

Cleveland 24, Giles Co. 10

Clinton 53, Gibbs 50

Cloudland 54, Johnson Co. 44

Coalfield 50, Oliver Springs 0 *

Copper Basin 33, North Georgia Falcons, GA 6

Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 7 *

Dobyns Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 12

East Hamilton 14, Red Bank 0 *

Farragut 63, Knoxville Fulton 24

Friendship Christian 38, Lakeway Christian 7 *

Gatlinburg-Pittman 51, Scott 20

Grainger 42, Claiborne 7

Greenback 53, Midway 0 *

Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7

Hampton 36, Unaka 0 (Thu)

Hardin Valley 42, William Blount 25

Hixson 21, Soddy Daisy 14 *

Jefferson Co. 28, Morristown West 24

King's Academy 54, Webb School 38 *

Knoxville Carter 47, South-Doyle 13 (Thu) *

Knoxville Central 21, Knoxville Halls 16 *

Knoxville Webb 42, Boyd Buchanan 7 *

Knoxville West 31, Maryville 18

Lenoir City 38, Heritage 21

Marion Co. 33, Signal Mountain 7

McCallie 55, West Toronto Prep, Canada 0

McMinn Co. 14, Loudon 0

Notre Dame 35, CAK 30 *

Oakdale 22, Harriman 20 *

Oneida 27, Sequoyah 19

Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19

Polk Co. 35, Lookout Valley 0

Powell 28, Knoxville Catholic 26

Rockwood 49, McMinn Central 39

Sale Creek 53, Cosby 14

Sequatchie Co. 31, Whitwell 13

Silverdale 20, Knoxville Grace 3 *

South Greene 19, Seymour 7

Sweetwater 49, Tellico Plains 7

Twin Springs, VA 48, Cumberland Gap 8

Upperman 24, Walker Valley 17

Wartburg Central 50, Sunbright 6

West Ridge 29, Tennessee High 12

Middle

Beech 27, Brentwood 6

Blackman 47, Cookeville 21

Brentwood Academy 10, Ensworth 7 (Thu) *

Cane Ridge 41, Dickson Co. 0 *

Centennial 34, LaVergne 19

Clarksville 40, Maplewood 6

Clarksville Academy 35, Columbia Academy 28 *

Clay Co. 44, York Institute 14

Coffee Co. 35, Rockvale 14

Creek Wood 49, Glencliff 6 *

Cumberland Co. 21, Jackson Co. 7

Davidson Academy 47, Stratford 3

DCA 38, Franklin Grace 7 *

Eagleville 35, Collinwood 6 *

East Robertson 35, Forrest 14 (Thu)

Fairview 39, Sycamore 3 *

Fayetteville 46, Huntland 3 *

FRA 42, BGA 7 *

Franklin Co. 41, Warren Co. 21 (Thu)

Gleason 40, Perry Co. 0 *

Goodpasture 24, DeKalb Co. 17

Gordonsville 49, Red Boiling Springs 14 *

Green Hill 28, Station Camp 14 *

Greenbrier 20, Tullahoma 3 *

Harpeth 48, Hickman Co. 13

Hart County, KY 50, Community 0

Hendersonville 35, Rossview 14 *

Independence 13, Page 0

Jo Byrns 38, Ezell-Harding 14

Kenwood 25, Clarksville Northwest 19 *

Lawrence Co. 49, Hillwood 14 *

Lebanon 14, Gallatin 9

Lewis Co. 20, Summertown 0

Lipscomb Academy 43, CPA 21 *

Marshall Co. 56, Montgomery Central 8 *

MBA 42, Baylor 34 *

Monterey 36, Bledsoe Co. 28

Moore Co. 53, Cornersville 0 *

Mt. Juliet 53, Hillsboro 24 *

Mt. Pleasant 24, Spring Hill 0

MTCS 30, Wayne Co. 12

Nashville Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian 12 *

Nashville Overton 46, Antioch 0 *

Nolensville 30, Franklin 20

Oakland 69, Liberty Creek 0

Pope John Paul 38, Ravenwood 36

Richland 41, East Hickman 28

Riverdale 30, East Nashville 12

Siegel 33, Lincoln Co. 6

Smith Co. 28, Macon Co. 20

Smyrna 41, McGavock 21 (Thu) *

Springfield 40, Portland 0 *

Stewarts Creek 56, Wilson Central 14

Stone Memorial 21, Kingston 7

Summit 48, Shelbyville 0

Watertown 38, Livingston Academy 14

Waverly 42, Cheatham Co. 14 *

West Creek 34, Whites Creek 0

White Co. 46, Hunters Lane 13 *

White House 16, Westmoreland 14

White House Heritage 21, Stewart Co. 12 *

West

Alcorn Central, MS 32, Middleton 12

Bartlett 17, Collierville 7 *

Bluff City 22, Westwood 12 (Thu) *

Briarcrest 49, St. Benedict 12 *

Chester Co. 65, Bolivar Central 18 (Thu)

Christian Brothers 35, Memphis Central 6

Craigmont 48, Wooddale 0 (Thu) *

Dyer Co. 39, Brighton 14 *

Fairley 14, Freedom Prep 6 (Thu) *

Fayette Academy 51, Harding Academy 14 *

Frederick Douglass 18, Memphis Business 12 (Thu) *

Germantown 49, White Station 0 *

Gibson Co. 42, Greenfield 7

Hamilton 28, Trezevant 12 (Thu) *

Haywood 34, Covington 17

Henry Co. 41, Clarksville Northeast 6 (Thu) *

Houston 39, Arlington 0 *

Huntingdon 41, Peabody 28

Jackson Christian 49, Trinity Christian 42 *

Jackson South Side 14, Jackson North Side 12

KIPP Memphis 40, Hillcrest 2 (Thu) *

Lake Co. 52, Fulton County, KY 6

Lausanne 35, South Gibson 14 (Thu)

Lexington 45, Crockett Co. 21

MASE 56, Halls 0 (Thu)

McEwen 50, South Fulton 24 *

McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0 *

Melrose 44, Kirby 36 *

Milan 22, Hardin Co. 19

Millington 40, McNairy Central 7

Mitchell 32, MLK Prep 0 *

Munford 53, Kingsbury 0 *

MUS 28, Pure Youth Alliance, TN 7 (Thu)

Northpoint Christian 49, Sheffield 0

Oakhaven 42, Bolton 0

Obion Co. 42, Dresden 21

Ridgeway 39, Fayette-Ware 21 *

Riverside 54, Humboldt 34

Scotts Hill 21, West Carroll 14

Southwind 28, Memphis Overton 6 (Thu) *

Tipton-Rosemark 21, FACS 12 *

Union City 48, Liberty Magnet 8

USJ 50, St. George's 14

Westview 21, Ripley 7

Whitehaven 44, Cordova 0 *

Memphis Middle College at Booker T. Washington (Sat) *

Memphis East at Raleigh-Egypt *

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football scores for Week 10 of Tennessee high school season 2022

